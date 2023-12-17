AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based EPYC 'Turin' CPU teased: 128 cores Zen 5 or 192 cores Zen 5c

AMD's next-gen EPYC "Turin" processor has been teased in new pictures, leaked by "YuuKi_AnS" on Twitter, teasing up to 128 cores (Zen 5) or up to an astonishing 192 cores (Zen 5c).

AMD EPYC "Turin" processor (source: YuuKi_AnS)
AMD EPYC "Turin" processor (source: YuuKi_AnS)

The new pictures show us the next-gen EPYC "Turin" processors in multiple different angles, where we can see the color of the bracket used for transportation and socket installation is in a new blue hue color, with an OPN code of 100-00001245-07 and its 2023 production date are displayed. There are not many changes here over the current EPYC processors, but with it still using the SP5 socket, that's no surprise.

AMD EPYC "Turin" diagram leak (source: Moore's Law is Dead)
AMD EPYC "Turin" diagram leak (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

AMD EPYC "Turin" diagram leak (source: YuuKi_AnS)AMD EPYC "Turin" diagram leak (source: YuuKi_AnS)

AMD EPYC "Turin" diagram leak (source: YuuKi_AnS)

Alongside the new photos of the EPYC "Turin" processors are some diagrams that the leaker shared, which show that Moore's Law is Dead was right on the money with his Turin diagrams. We can see the regular EPYC design with an IOD in the middle and 16 CCDs (8 above and 8 below). Each of the compute chiplets has 32MB of L3 cache, which means there are 512MB of L3 cache in total per EPYC "Turin" processor.

The 16 CCDs are for the Zen 5c-based EPYC processor, while there will be a 12 CCD variant with regular Zen 5 cores. The difference here is that Zen 5 = dense Zen 5, while Zen 5c = classic. The EPYC "Turin" processors come in up to 128 cores of Zen 5 "classic" cores, while the 192-core version has Zen 5c "dense" cores. This means dual-socket motherboards with dual 192-core, 384-thread EPYC "Turin" CPUs will have a total of 384 cores and 768 threads per motherboard. Wow. Just wow.

AMD EPYC "Turin" processor (source: YuuKi_AnS)
AMD EPYC "Turin" processor (source: YuuKi_AnS)

The next-gen AMD EPYC "Turin" platform will support DDR5-6000 memory, will boast CXL 2.0 and PCIe Gen5 but will slot directly into an existing SP5 socket, which means EPYC users won't need to upgrade their motherboards as well.

