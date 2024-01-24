Netflix is taking away its cheapest ad-free tier for realsies this time

If you're someone who is currently paying $11.99 per month for Netflix's cheapest ad-free tier you're going to have to find an alternative sooner rather than later. That's after the company confirmed that it plans to ditch the subscription for people who are already on it.

Netflix previously started to prevent new or returning customers from using the $11.99 per month tier in some countries last year but it had told customers who were already on it that they could continue to use it until told otherwise. Now, that's about to happen as Netflix confirms that Canada and the UK will be the first countries to see their users forced to switch. Following that, we can expect other countries to go the same way.

The move will mean that people will then have the $15.49 per month tier as the cheapest option if they don't want to watch ads, while the Premium option will remain at the very top of the pile at $22.99 per month.

Netflix made the announcement in its latest note to investors while also confirming that it added 13.1 million subscribers during the final quarter of 2023. That means that it has a total of 247 million subscribers globally after a push to squash the practice of password sharing. The company has seen a boost in subscriber figures since making the change to prevent multiple households from using a single account. The company is now keen to try and push people to its ad-supported tier rather than pay for the lower-end ad-free options as evidenced by this latest move.