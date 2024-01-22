Solidigm 61TB monster SSD, the biggest in the world, is now on sale for those with deep pockets

Solidigm D5-P5336 now up for pre-order and hopefully shipping soon, the massive SSD recently seen hooked up to a Steam Deck, no less.

Solidigm's D5-P5336 is the biggest SSD in the world with its largest capacity model hitting a whopping 61.44TB, and this drive is on sale in the US.

A seriously cool recent experiment hooked up this SSD with a Steam Deck (Image Credit: StorageReview)

TechRadar Pro spotted that the D5-P5336 - which was revealed back in July 2023 - is now available from a couple of retailers, though as you can imagine, a 61TB SSD is not going to come cheap (and is obviously targeted at the enterprise arena).

Technically, it's not ready to ship yet, but you can pre-order the D5-P5336 from Tech-America for $3,692, and PCNation has it at a slightly pricier level of $3,975. Apparently the drives are expected to ship later in the year, though we don't know exactly when.

With pre-orders now open - for an SSD announced half a year ago - you'd hope that shipping will be starting soon enough, though.

While the price tag is obviously hefty, given the capacity here, it actually works out as a decent value proposition in terms of storage per dollar.

Solidigm boasts that:

"The D5-P5336 offers substantial TCO savings of up to 61% and reduces energy costs by 6X compared to TLC SSD + HDD hybrid storage arrays."

The drive is also available in 7.68TB, 15.36TB and 30.72TB capacities.

When the D5-P5336 was introduced it was billed as an SSD which was a cost-effective solution for data-intensive and read-intensive workloads, such as AI and machine learning (and CDNs).

Despite the heavyweight nature of this SSD, it can be put to some interesting uses, like beefing up the storage in your Steam Deck (as StorageReview showed us). Yes, Valve's handheld with 61TB of storage is quite something to see...