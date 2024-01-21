iPhone 16 Pro tipped for a massive 2TB storage upgrade

Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could both ship with double the maximum storage this year according to a new report.

If you buy an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pron Max today you'll have an array of different storage options from which to choose. The most capacious of them all is of course the 1TB model, but a new report suggests that Apple is getting ready to switch things up with this year's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

According to a report by news aggregator account yeux1122 on the Naver blog, Apple is readying a new upgraded model of iPhone that will offer double the maximum storage available in Apple's best iPhones. The move would mean that Apple's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would make the move to a maximum capacity of 2TB rather than the current 1TB limit.

This is a rumor that follows a previous claim that Apple would start using new QLC NAND storage in its future iPhones, a move that would not only save physical space but also cost. That could be enough to make Apple choose 2TB as an option without making the costs too prohibitive. However, the downside is that such storage is slower when reading and writing data than the current TLC NAND used in iPhones today.

It is of course impossible to know whether there is merit in either report right now, but we can likely expect to see more reports and leaks over the coming weeks and months. The new 2024 lineup of iPhones is expected to be announced in September of this year. That lineup is expected to include new iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets.