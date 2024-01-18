Take-Two vs Remedy logo dispute is a 'formality,' both companies have already worked out issues

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has filed a trademark opposition of Remedy Entertainment's new logo, but the two have worked things out.

Take-Two Interactive has filed a trademark opposition against Remedy Entertainment's new R logo, but Remedy now says both companies have already settled the matter.

In May 2023, Control, Max Payne, and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment filed a trademark for a new logo. The studio wanted to change their logo to a new "R" design. At first glance, viewers might get it mixed up with Rockstar Games' infamous R* logo--at least that's what Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive thought. So the billion-dollar publisher filed a trademark dispute against the Finnish studio in August, and Remedy's new trademark is listed as opposed on the UK Intellectual Property Office.

Now it's been revealed that this is actually a non-story. Remedy tells Game File's Stephen Totilo that both Remedy and Take-Two have settled their differences, and the trademark opposition was just a formality. The publisher and the studio are on good terms with one another.

As per Game File's Stephen Totilo:

"A Remedy rep tells me: 'There is nothing to see here - this was a discussion between our teams that was resolved entirely and amicably late last year.' "The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership."

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are known to be incredibly protective over their intellectual property, whether it be logos, game engines, or the video games themselves. For example, Take-Two has shut down multiple Grand Theft Auto mods and fan-made projects.

Publisher Take-Two has also challenged Hazelight, the developer of indie hit It Takes Two--the game's name is incredibly close to the publisher's own name.