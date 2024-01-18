Take-Two vs Remedy logo dispute is a 'formality,' both companies have already worked out issues

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has filed a trademark opposition of Remedy Entertainment's new logo, but the two have worked things out.

Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Take-Two Interactive has filed a trademark opposition against Remedy Entertainment's new R logo, but Remedy now says both companies have already settled the matter.

Take-Two vs Remedy logo dispute is a 'formality,' both companies have already worked out issues 1
Open Gallery 2

In May 2023, Control, Max Payne, and Alan Wake developer Remedy Entertainment filed a trademark for a new logo. The studio wanted to change their logo to a new "R" design. At first glance, viewers might get it mixed up with Rockstar Games' infamous R* logo--at least that's what Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive thought. So the billion-dollar publisher filed a trademark dispute against the Finnish studio in August, and Remedy's new trademark is listed as opposed on the UK Intellectual Property Office.

Now it's been revealed that this is actually a non-story. Remedy tells Game File's Stephen Totilo that both Remedy and Take-Two have settled their differences, and the trademark opposition was just a formality. The publisher and the studio are on good terms with one another.

As per Game File's Stephen Totilo:

"A Remedy rep tells me: 'There is nothing to see here - this was a discussion between our teams that was resolved entirely and amicably late last year.'

"The legal filing was simply an initial formality, and Remedy and Take-Two continue to work together in partnership."

Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games are known to be incredibly protective over their intellectual property, whether it be logos, game engines, or the video games themselves. For example, Take-Two has shut down multiple Grand Theft Auto mods and fan-made projects.

Publisher Take-Two has also challenged Hazelight, the developer of indie hit It Takes Two--the game's name is incredibly close to the publisher's own name.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$64.76
$66.11$68.79$73.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2024 at 12:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags