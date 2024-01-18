Got your heart set on an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super? Sadly this GPU could be tricky to buy

This graphics card will have the lowest production allocation of all NVIDIA's RTX Super refreshes, apparently, and might sell out in a flash.

NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti Super could be difficult to get your hands on, or at least stock levels might be shaky according to a new rumor, so a decent level of demand may see the graphics cards soon vanish from shelves when it's released.

That's the theory floated by Moore's Law is Dead (MLID) in his latest YouTube video which explores the RTX 4070 Super launch primarily - spoiler alert: it went badly with sluggish sales if retail and distributor sources are to be believed - but it also touches on the other new RTX Super refreshes which aren't out yet.

We're focusing on what MLID says about the RTX 4070 Ti Super in particular here, which is the next of NVIDIA's refreshes to arrive, landing next week on January 24 (to be followed by the RTX 4080 Super at the very end of the month).

The theory is that the RTX 4070 Ti Super is going to arrive in low quantities indeed, and will have the least units made in terms of production volume. The RTX 4070 Super is where NVIDIA has put most of its production muscle, but even the RTX 4080 Super, which will have a lean-ish inventory, will have more units made than the RTX 4070 Ti Super.

In short, the RTX 4070 Ti Super could be verging on a paper launch, MLID contends, with "very low" supply that'll likely instantly sell out as a result. And once that happens, the theory is that NVIDIA hopes PC gamers will accept an RTX 4070 Ti at $750 as a palatable alternative.

The idea being that the existing RTX 4070 Ti stock needs to be cleared before the 4070 Ti Super comes in to fully replace it. It's a different case with the RTX 4080 Super replacing the vanilla RTX 4080, as there's not much inventory of the latter anyway. (NVIDIA hasn't put much production oomph behind that graphics card in a long time, simply because it has been selling so poorly as widely reported).

Or alternatively, with the RTX 4070 Ti Super being unavailable, NVIDIA might be considering the prospect that buyers could push their wallet to pick up an RTX 4080 Super instead (which may again be why slightly more stock of that GPU is planned).

All of this is pretty airy speculation, we should note, but it does make some sense on a number of levels.

Another possibility - prioritizing the 4070 Ti Super

Even if it is what NVIDIA is thinking right now - add dollops of seasoning as mentioned - this scheme of things might be altered, mind you, MLID explains. That may happen if the RTX 4070 Super continues to sell poorly, and if so, Team Green could need to switch to pushing production volume of the RTX 4070 Ti Super instead (while dropping the RTX 4070 to $500, and effectively casting the 4070 Super aside).

Interesting times ahead, potentially, and all of this has an extra dimension in terms of what AMD might do - with Team Red's RX 7800 XT already having dropped to $499 on Newegg (with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora bundled). The 7900 XT is down to as low as $710, to boot, which isn't much more than some top-end custom RTX 4070 Super models it should be noted (and is actually less than the ASUS ROG Strix 4070 Super, in fact).