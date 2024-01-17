iOS 17.3 and watchOS 10.3 will be released next week, Apple confirms.

Apple has confirmed when it will make the iOS 17.3 and watchOS 10.3 software updates available to the public and it's going to be soon.

If you're an iPhone or Apple Watch users you can look forward to a new software update in the form of iOS 17.3 and watchOS 10.3, and they'll both be released to the public soon. Apple has been beta testing those releases with developers as well as those on the public beta program, and now we know that the company intends to make the same releases available to the public next week.

Apple confirmed the news in a press release detailing its 2024 Black Unity bands and wallpapers, with the company confirming that its new Black Unity Sport Band will ship on January 23. Apple confirmed that it will also release iOS 17.3, and watchOS 10.3 next week without confirming exactly when that would be, but we can likely expect it on Monday, January 22 to ensure the software is available before the new band is.

The iOS 17.3 software update will bring with it Stolen Device Protection, a new feature designed to lock down specific capabilities and functions even if someone steals your unlocked iPhone. The update will also add support for Apple Music collaborative playlists after it was removed in a previous iOS 17.2 beta.

As for watchOS 10.3, there are no new features as such on the horizon but we expect that there will be more bug fixes and improvements under the hood. As always, we'd strongly suggest that downloading and installing these updates as soon as possible is the best course of action to make sure that you have the latest fixes and best features available to you.