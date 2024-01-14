Got a delidded Intel LGA1700 CPU? Check out EK's new AIO Direct Die cooler

EK unveils its new Nucleus AIO CR360 all-in-one CPU cooler for delidded LGA1700 processors, co-developed by Der8auer, check it out.

EK has just introduced its new Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die all-in-one cooler for Intel LGA1700 processors that have been delidded, with the new AIO cooler co-developed by overclocking legend Der8auer.

The new EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die D-RGB cooler (source: EK)

The new EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 is a new CPU cooler crafted for Intel LGA1700 processors that have had their owners remove the integrated heat spreader (IHS). This process leads to higher efficiency, but there are risks associated with delidding your processor.

If you've already delidded your Intel LGA1700 processor, the direct die AIO cooler is a great next step, because this new AIO cooler is the step between using a regular AIO cooler without delidding your CPU, and a fully custom loop water cooling setup.

EK provides a larger 360mm radiator with 3 x 120mm EK-Loop Fan FPT 120 D-RGB fans, with the AIO cooler featuring a nickel-plated cooling plate on the pump. This is better than traditional copper-based options, where overclocking legend Der8auer worked with EK on a custom backplate and die-guard, which makes the new EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die D-RGB cooler stand out, finishing things off the cooler is bundled with Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut thermal compound.

Before considering the new EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die D-RGB cooler, you should already know if you're going to delid your current LGA1700 processor. If you haven't, don't even bother with this... but if you are delidding your new LGA1700 processor, then the new EK EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die D-RGB cooler should be on your radar.