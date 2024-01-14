AMD Radeon RX 79000M mobile GPUs were MIA in gaming notebooks at CES 2024

AMD Radeon RX 7000M mobile GPUs weren't on show at CES 2024 inside of new gaming laptops, it looks like mobile RDNA 3 is completely MIA right now.

AMD had plenty to talk about at CES 2024, but one thing we didn't hear a peep on was their RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000M mobile GPU designs... and it's a big disappointment.

AMD Radeon RX 7900M 16GB Laptop GPU specs (source: AMD)

ComputerBase was on the ground in Las Vegas at CES 2024, noting that there was not a single new laptop with a Radeon RX 7000M mobile GPU. The site explained: "As CES 2024 concludes, the answer is clearly "no." Not only has there been no new notebooks with Radeon RX 7000 Mobile to the editors' knowledge, but the m16 R2 and m18 R2 have also switched to a pure GeForce RTX 4000 offering - at least currently the RDNA 3 configurations are not available more".

ComputerBase continued: "The same applies to the new ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2024) , which in combination with an AMD Dragon Range (7x45HX) processor was an AMD Advantage flagship product just a year ago. At least the Ryzen 9 7945HX remained as the CPU. From 2022 with AMD Ryzen 6900HS and Radeon RX 6800S from AMD CEO Dr. There is also no trace of the Corsair Voyager a1600 (test) presented personally by Lisa Su or its successor".

