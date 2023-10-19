AMD Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU released: Navi 31, 16GB VRAM, for $2800+ gaming laptops

We heard it was coming in a leak not too long ago now, but now it's official: AMD has announced its new Radeon RX 7900M mobile GPU, its most powerful GPU inside of a laptop ever released.

The new AMD Radeon RX 7900M uses the Navi 31 GPU with 4608 Stream Processors, with a Game Clock of 1825MHz and a Boost Clock of up to 2090MHz; we have some powerhouse Radeon RX mobile GPU goodness in a new wave of Radeon RX 7900M-powered gaming laptops. There's also 16GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 18Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus, while the Total Graphics Power (TGP) sits at up to 180W.

AMD is really pushing the limits with 180W TGP and up to 200W using SmartShift Max technology, while NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR6 memory also has a TGP of 150W but can hit up to 175W with Dynamic Boost technology.

AMD benchmarked its new Radeon RX 7900M 16GB mobile GPU inside of the newly-refreshed Alienware m18 R1 gaming laptop, against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 12GB. In something like Cyberpunk 2077, without ray tracing enabled (I see that, AMD) the new Radeon RX 7900M 16GB is up to 38% faster at 1440p compared to the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Laptop GPU.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is up to 21% faster on the Radeon RX 7900M, while DOOM Eternal is 11% faster on the RX 7900M 16GB GPU than the RTX 4080 16GB Laptop GPU. With ray tracing enabled, AMD leaves out Cyberpunk 2077 for good reason -- but includes Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, which the Radeon RX 7900M 16GB is 5% slower than GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Laptop GPU. Forza Horizon 5 is up to 15% slower on the Radeon RX 7900M 16GB GPU than the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Laptop GPU.

Dell's new Alienware m18 r1 powered by AMD's new Radeon RX 7900M 16GB

AMD's new Radeon RX 7900M 16GB is only available inside of Dell's new Alienware m18 R1 gaming laptop right now, with no word on when (or even if) the RX 7900M 16GB will make it into other gaming laptops this year. As it stands, AMD has the a few Radeon RX 7000 series mobile GPUs on the market now, but there's a huge gap between the fastest -- the new 7900M -- and the second-fastest, the RX 7600M XT.

Radeon RX 7000M + GeForce RTX 40 Laptop GPUs (source: VideoCardz)

Radeon RX 7900M specs:

GPU : Navi 31

GPU cores : 4608 SP

GPU boost clock : up to 2.09GHz

Memory : 16GB GDDR6 @ 256-bit

TGP: 180-200W

Radeon RX 7600M XT specs:

GPU : Navi 33

GPU cores : 2048 SP

GPU boost clock : up to 2.30GHz

Memory : 8GB GDDR6 @ 128-bit

TGP: 75-120W

Radeon RX 7700S specs:

GPU : Navi 33

GPU cores : 2048 SP

GPU boost clock : up to 2.20GHz

Memory : 8GB GDDR6 @ 128-bit

TGP: 75-100W

Radeon RX 7600M specs:

GPU : Navi 33

GPU cores : 1792 SP

GPU boost clock : up to 2.07GHz

Memory : 8GB GDDR6 @ 128-bit

TGP: 50-90W

Radeon RX 7600S specs:

GPU : Navi 33

GPU cores : 1792 SP

GPU boost clock : up to 1.88GHz

Memory : 8GB GDDR6 @ 128-bit

TGP: 50-75W

