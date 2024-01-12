XPG unveils impressive lineup of keyboards, PSUs, cases, and custom builds at CES 2024

XPG has tons of new goodies to show off for CES 2024. We got a first hand look at what is coming to market soon, plus some custom builds.

XPG, which is an ADATA brand, had a few things to show us while we attended CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kicking things off, in the image above, is XPG wireless peripherals, which were running off of a single USB wireless dongle. When explained how this was possible, we were told it was a 20K MHz connection running in split mode, meaning the headset could be using 8K, while the keyboard could be using 7K and the mouse 5K, which is all done all behind the scenes via the XPG Prime software.

Next up, we have mechanical keyboards, which, for us, looked absolutely beautiful. The Sorcerer Mini is made with a gasket mount design with triple-layered foam. Foam dampening provides the satisfying "Thoc" we all are looking for. It is a TKL design with XPG tailor-made red switches. It has per-key RGB lighting offering customization via the XPG Prime software and has two additional accent keycaps for extra drip.

Now that we have covered the little brother, the Sorcerer steps up to a full-sized 97-key design with all the same features of the Mini but with three additional accent keycaps for extra drip.

Moving to PSUs, the Core Reactor II Mini is an 80 PLUS Gold-rated SFX PSU. The Core Reactor II name has always been value-orientated.

The PYMCORE is an SFX version with support for a 12VHPWR 600w connector. However, it's rated for 80 Plus Platinum and made with 100% Japanese capacitors with a 100% rating. Available in 850w and 1000w.

The Pylon II is a full-size ATX PSU with value in mind, with support for up to a 450w 12VHPWR connector with wattages ranging from 650w to 850w with an 80 Plus Gold rating.

Moving onto custom builds, the first one in an XPG Battlecruiser II, which we already reviewed, is sporting a full water-cooled build with two 360mm radiators and chromed piping.

The next build is a bit of an interesting one, and hopefully, I will get to see it a bit better for review, but anyway, this fishbowl of a case is the Invader X Pro with 11 fans, yeah, 11.

Lastly, the Invader X, my rotation for review, is done with absolute beauty. The red and white scheme works really well and complements everything nicely.