Enermax shows us its LIQTECH XTR, LIQMAXFLO, AQUAFLO LCD, and VRM cooling at CES 2024

The first of the AIOs we ran across at the Enermax suite was this LIQTECH XTR, where the XTR stands for Xeon and ThreadRipper. Along with a larger head unit for better contact with the much larger IHS of the workstation CPUs, you can get them in 240mm, 280mm, 360mm, and even 420mm versions. You can access real-time CPU and GPU stats on a head unit designed to fit sTR5 and LGA4677 sockets. Cooling capacity covered 500W with the EF1 pump design, a Central Cooling Inlet (C.C.I.), and patented Shunt-Channel Technology (S.C.T.)

We next ran into the LIQMAXFLO cooler, which comes in 240mm, 360mm, and 420mm options boasting a 60mm ARGB VRM fan. These models can cool up to 420W of TDP with an Advanced Dual-Chamber Xtreme Pump with an enlarged inlet and increased pump pressure, which is said to boost flow up to 20%. On top of that, these models use a 38mm thick radiator with C.C.I. and S.C.T. included but still have one trick up their sleeve. The cover on the head unit is removable and allows users to 3D print whatever works best for them stylistically if you have access to more magnets to attach your custom covers.

In the previous image, you can see five covers that Enermax has on display, but from a contest they ran, what you see now is the overall winner. Made of two parts, there is a black body to this design, which is topped with opaque plastic, which allows the ARGB lighting from within the head unit to make the top glow while also adding some style with the ten-fin layout of the central portion, allowing airflow into the VRM cooling fan.

We then ran into the AQUAFLOW LCD, which is still in the early stages of development. The idea here is to have a head unit that will allow users to have a removable LCD screen so that it can be placed on the desk or wherever you see fit. At this time, they are unsure of some of the finer points, but the screen will be battery-powered, and with the USB Type-C port on the head unit, it can be recharged by sliding the screen back into place. There is also talk of adding something to the head unit under the LCD; that way, you still get something pretty to look at when it is removed.

Last but not least is this head unit variation, again in early development. While the head unit is gold and red, with a clear cover over the Enermax name and the current temperature, the idea here is for customizable VRM cooling. On the left of the head unit is a magnetically attached squirrel cage-type fan, which can be rotated at any angle that works best. Air flows in through the open side and is exhausted through a small spout seen at the back. The design is not complete currently, so we have no idea yet of the noise or air pressure that this concept is capable of.

