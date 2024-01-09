GIGABYTE unveils game-changing monitors at CES 2024, 5120 x 1440 OLED 144Hz and more

Gaming monitors are just plain awesome, so GIGABYTE has a few that just might tickle your pickle and they might make you a better gamer.

While visiting GIGABYTE's CES 2024 suite at the Venetian for CES 2024 in Las Vegas, we found that GIGABYTE has been hard at work with their gaming monitor development. Showing us some serious gaming monitors, GIGABYTE should have a gaming monitor for any gamer looking to up their gaming experience to the next level. Let's face it you need a gaming monitor, so why don't you just get one already? Let's see what is so special with these new gaming monitor lines from GIGABYTE.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

First up we have a massive 49 inch super ultrawide beast, the CO49DQ. Having a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5120 x 1440 on an OLED display running at 144Hz with only a 0.03 GTC response time, all while being a 10-bit panel with a 99% DCI-P3 color calibration. Support for AMD's Freesync Premium. MSRP and release date is unknown at this time.

4

Next up is the MO34WQC2, a 34 inch ultrawide OLED display with a resolution of 3440 x 1400 running at an impressive 240Hz on an 8-bit color panel with a 99% DCI-P3 color calibration. The MO34WQC2 also has support for AMD's Freesync Premium. MSRP and release date is unknown at this time.

4

The for the cream of the crop, in the FO line, is the FO32U2P, has a 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate running on a 10-bit color panel and 99% DCI-P3 color calibration, with support for AMD FreeSync Premium. MSRP and release date is unknown at this time.

Make sure to check out our other CES 2024 content!