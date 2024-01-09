Skyted unveils a wild mask designed for silent and confidential calls at CES 2024

Skyted has unveiled its Silent Mask at CES 2024, a mask designed to reduce the volume of your speech so other people can't hear you.

There are a lot of useful new inventions being unveiled at this year's CES, including this interesting new silent mask by Skyted.

It brings the mask-wearing reality of travel and discretion together to create a mask to reduce sound, allowing users to have near-private conversations. Skyted launched its Kickstarter campaign at CES earlier today for its new noise-reducing mask that would allow users to speak freely about anything anywhere without the worry of others eavesdropping, preserving privacy and confidential information.

Kickstarter has already smashed its goal of only $8,800, earning a total of $54,000, showcasing that it is a concept that has got many people's attention. This mask isn't made to completely mute you to the world around you and won't allow you to scream at the top of your lungs without receiving some weird looks. However, it will reduce your sound by 25 decibels, so when speaking at normal volume, the people around you won't be able to hear you.

The technology used by the mask to create this effect is similar to that of recent jet engines, using resonators to draw sound away and into chambers. The mask also includes a microphone, and depending on the model of the device, it can connect to your phone or laptop via Bluetooth or a wire. It also includes onboard audio jacks for input and output, meaning you can hear both yourself and the person on your call.

The mask will also include a phone app allowing users to find the parameters of their "sound bubble," allowing for varying degrees of privacy, as well as a voice booster allowing you to be heard even when you're unable to raise your voice.

