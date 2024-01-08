Final Fantasy XIV hits 30 million players, gained 3 million players in 6 months

Final Fantasy XIV has amassed 30 million registered players across all platforms, with the game managing to attract 3 million more users in 6 months.

Final Fantasy XIV Online has broken 30 million registered users, making it one of the most-played MMORPGs in gaming.

10 years after the launch of A Realm Reborn, Final Fantasy XIV is still going strong. The landmark high fantasy MMO has gained tremendous momentum over the years by achieving 30 million players worldwide on PC and PlayStation platforms.

The news was confirmed by the game's official Twitter account, and the online player count is likely to jump by many millions of players once Final Fantasy XIV rolls out on Xbox platforms in 2024. Square Enix has planned an open beta test for next month in February.

🎉 Over 30 million adventurers!!! 🎉 A huge thank you to our Warriors of Light around the world for your support 😭🙏 We look forward to bringing you all on even more exciting adventures!

One interesting thing to note about this milestone is just how fast FF14 managed to grow its player numbers. An Xbox Wire entry from July 2023 confirms that the MMORPG had 27 million players at the time. A quick bit of math shows that the game was able to attract 3 million more players in just six months' time.

It's also important to remember that these numbers include gamers who signed up via the free trial, and that Square Enix does not report daily active users or monthly active users for the popular MMO.

"As an online massively multiplayer role-playing game, FFXIV offers a realm where you and 27 million adventurers worldwide can embark on epic quests together," Square Enix PR rep Luke Karmali said in the update.