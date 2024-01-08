Just a week into 2024 and Steam has set a new concurrent user record

Just 7 days into 2024 and Valve has already set a new Steam concurrent users record, breaking over 33.6 million PC gamers online at the same time.

PC gaming is off to a big start in 2024 as Valve sets a new all-time record for Steam gamers online at the same time.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Yesterday on January 7, Steam has set a new concurrent user record of 33.67 million gamers simultaneously active and connected to the service. The previous record had been set in March 2023 and saw some 33.59 million Steam concurrent users--the exact numbers are 33,675,229 and 33,598,520 for 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Alongside the concurrent user milestone, Valve also set a new record for the number of in-game Steam users. There were over 10.83 million users playing games when the new concurrent record was set.

3

Trends show that Steam's concurrent users are typically highest during the first half of the year, primarily during the March - April months. That being said, new game releases can wildly swing active players to new heights, such as the heavy spike of online users during Fallout 4's release in November 2015.

Steam's most-played games section lends visibility on what titles were being played when the record was set. While Counter-strike 2 sits at the top spot with a massive 1.21 million users playing in the last 24 hours, other games like Baldur's Gate 3 sit at #3, followed up by PUBG at #4 and Lethal Company at #5.

In fact, the top 5 most-played Steam games add up to some 3 million players and account for almost 9% of the total 33.6 million concurrent users, further illustrating the power of these incredibly popularhit Steam games.