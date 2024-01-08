Samsung's new Smart Monitor M80D: 32-inch 4K that works without your PC

Samsung has just announced its new Smart Monitor M80D with a 32-inch 4K panel, featuring a bunch of cool technology inside. It'll work with or without your PC or console attached. Check it out:

Samsung's new Smart Monitor M80D (source: Samsung)

The new Samsung Smart Monitor M80D features a 32-inch 4K panel with HDR10+ compatibility, built-in 2-channel speakers, and Bluetooth so you connect other devices to it, like your smartphone or wearables. Samsung has even built a tool that lets you quickly send images and text from Samsung devices, like its range of Galaxy smartphones, to the Smart Monitor M80D.

Samsung's new smart monitor will also connect to your Galaxy Buds, offering a "surround sound-like experience" without much latency at all. Thanks to its 4K HDR capabilities, using this as a monitor for your PC or a smaller TV with 4K resolution support and HDR makes for a great video experience on your desk, or anywhere for that matter.

The company is making its new Smart Monitor M80D available in multiple colors: white, pink, blue, and green... very Apple-ish, hey? Samsung includes a SlimFit Camera into their Smart Monitor, which is optimally equipped to create the best picture for your video calls; there's Face Tracking which automatically centers you on the screen, while Auto Zoom focuses on you, making sure your chat participants can see you clearly.

Samsung's new Smart Monitor S80D (source: Samsung)

Samsung's new Smart Monitor M80D will work beautifully with your PC, but without a PC, you'll still be able to browse the web, edit documents, and work on other projects with Workmode. Workmode remotely accesses another PC, uses Microsoft 365 programs, and can even connect to your Samsung mobile devices through Samsung DeX for seamless working.

Samsung's new Smart Monitor S80D (source: Samsung)

Samsung also includes the newly-added Gaming Hub, turning the Smart Monitor S80D into a display that lets you watch movies, work, and play games with just the monitor on your desk. Access, browse, and stream a bunch of games without a PC or console connected.