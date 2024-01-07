Acer Swift X 14 laptop: Intel Core Ultra CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, 2880 x 1880 OLED display

Acer is on a laptop announcing frenzy at CES 2024, with the introduction of its new Acer Swift X 14... a new AI laptop with a Calman-verified display for content creators and students. Check it out:

Acer's new Swift X 14 AI laptop (source: Acer)

The new Acer Swift X 14 laptop features Intel's new Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs, and a new Calman-verified 2.8K OLED panel. Acer says that with its new Intel Core Ultra-H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, the premium laptop enables faster AI-enhanced workflows for higher quality live streaming, video editing, and 3D rendering.

Thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPUs, gamers can enjoy the huge benefits of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 technology with AI-powered ray reconstruction for upscaled lighting effects and resolutions in graphics-heavy games and applications.

Better yet, Acer's new Swift X 14 laptops are NVIDIA Studio verified, optimized with pre-installed NVIDIA Studio Divers, and they feature Copilot in Windows built-in (with a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard itself). One touch of this provides AI-powered goodness across a slew of software.

Acer is using a Calman-verified 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display which provides impressive color accuracy with Delta E<2 in animation, photos, and videos so that creators and professionals can bring their designs to life. We have bold colors combined with incredible clarity on the OLED display thanks to its 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color range, high-contrast rating, and 500-nit peak brightness with VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification.

This is all wrapped in a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which is so good to see on mainstream laptops. Gone are the days of the old, yuck, slow, jittery 60Hz refresh rates on most laptop displays.

Acer's new Swift X 14 laptop features a 1080p webcam with AI-enabled Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR), joined by Acer PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice 2.0 with AI Noise Reduction technology, along with three microphones for enhanced audio capture and crisp visual and audio clarity.

Connectivity-wise, the new Acer Swift X 14 laptop features dual USB Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 connectivity for 4K 120Hz output, a microSD card reader, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth LE Audio. Keeping the Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series Laptop GPU cool is a large fan, dual D6 copper heat pipes, and a dedicated air inlet keyboard that help keep the laptop cool.

There's also up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to a 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD inside.

James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer explained in the press release: "After unveiling our first Intel Core Ultra laptops last month, we're debuting even more products in our Swift line to help a wider range of customers take advantage of premium laptop experiences and AI-supported technology for more exciting and effective PC use. Plus, these laptops feature impressive updates that help customers do more - and do them even better".

Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Client Business Group, Intel, added: "Through our deep, technical collaboration with Acer, we are building beyond the CPU focusing on power efficiency, graphics, and AI usages. The Acer Swift Go and Acer Swift X 14 laptops are excellent examples of AI PCs being delivered to market, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and featuring an all-new NPU to enable AI on client. We are excited to have our customers experience the enhanced collaboration, productivity, and creativity these AI PCs deliver".