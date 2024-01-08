Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms official launch date for the Vision Pro headset

Apple has officially announced when it will be shipping its Vision Pro headset in the United States and when pre-orders will begin.

The official shipping date has been revealed for the Apple Vision Pro, the next-generation of augmented and virtual reality.

The Apple Vision Pro was first unveiled in June 2023 at the Worldwide Developer Conference where it quickly gained a lot of attention for its industry leading capabilities and its sharp price of $3,499. Despite its price tag the AR/VR headset caught the spotlight for its impressive specifications with 4K displays for each eye, a dial that enables users to bleed in/out the virtual world, and intuitive interaction techniques that remove the need for controllers, such as the eye tracking and hand gestures.

It was only recently that Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman stated in the weekly Power On newsletter that Vision Pro headsets are currently on the way to distribution warehouses across the country in preparation for the coming launch in February. It appears that Gurman's predictions were spot on with Apple CEO Tim Cook announcing via his X account that Apple will begin shipping the Vision Pro on February 2. Preorders for the VR/AR headset will open on January 19.

