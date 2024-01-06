AYANEO FLIP KB and FLIP DS channel classic PC portable hardware and the iconic Nintendo DS

Retro cool, the AYANEO FLIP KB and FLIP DS are powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU (up to 28W) and a 'brand-new flagship processor' that we assume will be announced at CES 2024. AYANEO's latest high-end Windows gaming handheld might be its most stylish, with one version with a full keyboard and one with a second display - like the iconic Nintendo DS.
Although the keyboard is small on the AYANEO FLIP KB, the key spacing is nice, and there's even a fingertip mouse. Throw in RGB backlighting, and it's a portable PC with game controller buttons, hall sensing sticks, triggers, and a d-pad.
The main display for the AYANEO FLIP KB and FLIP DS sounds impressive: 7-inch Full HD with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB coverage, and a 400-nit overall peak brightness. It's AYANEO's first gaming handheld to feature a 120 Hz IPS display. The AYANEO FLIP DS includes an additional 3.5-inch touch display - detected by Windows as a second display.
The second screen can display core features of the AYASpace application for monitoring and tweaking performance, one-click access to apps, and actions like taking screenshots, with the ability to switch freely between the main and secondary screens. With retro gaming-inspired design, there'll be 'dual screen retro games' support.
Back to the main display, it opens to a full 180 degrees, with the option to lock in at 120, 150, and 180 degrees. Storage-wise and input-wise, there's full USB4 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-C, M.2 2230 PCIe Gen4 storage, and UHS-II Level TF card slot.
It's certainly high-end stuff for a Windows gaming handheld. The Indiegogo pre-launch page for the AYANEO FLIP KB and FLIP DS is live, so expect early bird pricing, additional specs, and other information to drop soon.