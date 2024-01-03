Starfield modder adds pilotable mechs to the game, great news for Fallout 'Power Armor' fans

Mechs feature heavily in Starfield's lore so this new mod that adds pilotable mechs is great news for fans tired of walking on planetary surfaces.

With over 1,000 planets to explore, one of the big criticisms levied at Bethesda Game Studios' epic new space RPG Starfield is that all planetary exploration is done on foot. Sure, you've got a jetpack, but many players expected a customizable land speeder or vehicle to get to the various points of interest quicker.

Well, modders are coming to the rescue again, with the latest being one of the most exciting to date - mechs you can pilot, ala the iconic MechWarrior series. Starfield's universe includes tonnes of lore about mechs being used during wars, and you can even see one up close in an in-game museum.

Like Power Armor in the Fallout series, modder Jared Kohr is working on adding mechs that you can pilot in Starfield. With the mod a work-in-progress, he's uploaded a video showcasing the work so far (watch it above), and it's impressive. Yep, you can fire weapons!

The early test includes animation sound effects but a limited camera angle, which hopefully will be addressed. Here's hoping that a first-person cockpit view is also coming.

Official post-launch support for Bethesda's Starfield has been a little light, but the company is promising major content updates every six weeks starting in February 2024. The studio has hinted at 'all-new ways of traveling' coming to the game, so we might be getting official mech action sometime this year. This makes sense when you factor in that the Creation engine used for Starfield probably still has support for Fallout 4 Power Armor mechanics.

Either way, mechs are coming to Starfield, which is great.