Starfield updates: New ship building options, difficulty slider, survival mode coming in 2024

Bethesda Game Studios teases more content, features and updates coming to Starfield in 2024, including ship building options and a grueling survival mode.

Bethesda's latest year in review update offers a look at what's to come in Starfield in 2024.

Starfield isn't like other Bethesda games. Starting in February 2024, the studio plans to roll out consistent updates to the space sim every six weeks. This cadence will yield all sorts of changes, tweaks, and upgrades over the base game, including but not limited to actual content additions and basic/in-depth quality-of-life updates.

So what's on the horizon for 2024? The developers have already teased that "new ways to travel" are coming to Starfield next year, but the blog post also confirmed new details like unique difficulty options, a new survival mode, and fresh templates and parts for enthusiast ship builders.

The difficulty options sound like cheats or handicaps, depending on how far you go. It sounds like gamers will get a slider to adjust things like max carrying capacity, ship damage, credits, etc., or perhaps a numerical parameter that will need to be entered similar to console commands.

Don't forget that you can actually use Starfield console commands on Xbox Series X/S consoles. You just have to enter the commands on PC first, save, and then the effects will carry over to the console version of the game as well.

There's also mention of survival mechanics. Finally, we'll have a reason to eat Chunks!

The post talks about ship building, too:

"For those of you who love ship building, we'll also be expanding on ship customization with ship decorations, new ship building options, and more."

Bethesda has not confirmed an official release date for these features or updates, and this is just a roadmap of what's currently in development.

Features coming to Starfield in 2024