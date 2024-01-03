ADATA to showcase Project NeonStorm PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD with self-contained water-cooling at CES

With its self-contained water-cooling the XPG Project NeonStorm SSD can hit read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 12,000 MB/s.

As SSD speeds have increased with the arrival of PCIe Gen5 storage solutions, we've also seen SSD cooling and heat dissipation become major concerns. A fast PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD with an active cooling solution (a tiny fan) is common.

ADATA's XPG Project NeonStorm PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD with patented built-in liquid cooling.

We've also seen some solutions mimic what we've seen in the CPU space with full AIO cooling with radiators. At CES 2024, ADATA will showcase its XPG Project NeonStorm PCIe Gen5 M.2 SSD with a patented built-in liquid cooling design- a self-contained water-cooled SSD.

With an aluminum structure and front and rear fans, it combines AIO liquid cooling with active cooling via fans. "Project NeonStorm is the first M.2 SSD in the industry to introduce water cooling and fans," ADATA writes. "After the coolant absorbs heat, it transfers the heat to aluminum alloy tubes, which then discharges heat through fans at both ends of the radiator, creating a complete convection system."

With its Silicon Motion SM2508 controller, Project NeonStorm SSDs can hit read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 12,000 MB/s!

Its built-in tube looks futuristic, and the overall tech sounds impressive - with ADATA adding that the design offers at least 10% better heat dissipation than SSDs without liquid cooling.

The Project NeonStorm design conforms to the M.2 2280 SSD form factor and complies with NVMe 2.0, with other performance specs confirming 4K random read and write of up to 2M IOPS. ADATA and XPG also note that they're planning multiple variants with capacities of up to 8TB, which should be more than enough to install every PC game you're currently interested in playing.

It's one of the coolest-looking PCIe Gen5 SSD designs we've seen, so if you're at CES 2024, drop into Booth # 2306 at the Venetian in Las Vegas and check it out.