TeamGroup's new T-Force Siren GD120S AIO SSD cooler: an AIO cooler, for your SSD

TeamGroup has just released its new T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO Cooler, which is exactly what it sounds like: a new AIO cooler for your SSD, which will keep even the fastest Gen5 SSDs cool.

The new T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO Cooler is a unique all-in-one liquid cooling solution for PCIe 2280 SSDs that uses exclusive patented technology, with the SSD water block fitting perfectly with M.2 2280 SSDs that provides next-level cooling, allowing super-fast SSDs to maintain huge transfer speeds without throttling due to thermals.

This is perfect for new, super-fast Gen5 SSDs... TeamGroup tested its SIREN GD120 on a PCIe 5.0 SSD that was able to stay under 54C even during heavy loads. TeamGroup explains its new T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO SSD Cooler, saying it "boasts excellent cooling performance by equipping the precision aluminum alloy dual-tube water blocks with double-layered thermal pads, which allow the SSD controller chip and IC to be tightly affixed to the copper base of the cooler. The pump utilizes a ceramic shaft design and three silent motors to achieve silent, highly efficient, and stable liquid cooling".

"Furthermore, the T-FORCE SIREN GD120S AIO SSD Cooler uses a 120mm radiator with 13 high-density aluminum fins to increase the cooling area, effectively removing the high temperatures generated by M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs. Its 12 cm ARGB PWM fan can also accurately adjust speeds based on system temperature to achieve optimal heat dissipation while saving energy and providing a customized lighting effect".