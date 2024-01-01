NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER rumor: 16GB of faster GDDR6X memory at 23Gbps

NVIDIA is just days away from revealing its new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series of graphics cards, and now we have more details on the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition (source: TweakTown)

The upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card will boast the same 16GB of GDDR6X memory as the GeForce RTX 4080 non-SUPER, except it'll be a little faster. We're hearing that NVIDIA is using 23Gbps GDDR6X modules for its new RTX 4080 SUPER, providing a 2.6% boost in bandwidth.

This means we'll see the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER with 16GB of GDDR6X memory at 23Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus, providing up to 736GB/sec of memory bandwidth. NVIDIA's other two GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards: the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER, will retain their 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, the same as their non-SUPER counterparts.

We're also hearing about the final GPU clocks on the RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card, where we should see GPU boost clocks in reference form jumping to 2295MHz boost GPU clock, and 2550MHz boost GPU clock. This is a slight change of 90MHz for the base GPU clock and 50MHz from the boost GPU clock on the RTX 4080 non-SUPER.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will have the same boost clocks as the RTX 4070 Ti non-SUPER, with up to 2610MHz boost GPU clock, and the same goes with the RTX 4070 SUPER against the RTX 4070 non-SUPER, with GPU boost clocks of 2475MHz.

We are expecting to see the RTX 4080 SUPER with a 320W TDP, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with a 285W TDP, and the RTX 4070 SUPER with a 220W TDP. We should expect to see all custom RTX 40 SUPER series cards to use the newer 12VHPWR power connector and launches of: