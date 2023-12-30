LG's new 2024 QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs will come in up to a huge 98-inch size

LG's upcoming 2024 QNED TVs will include a new monster 98-inch QNED LCD TV, as well as new 8K TVs, AI enhancements, and so much more in 2024.

Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

LG has just announced it has a new family of 2024 QNED and QNED Mini-LED TVs on the way, with sizes up to an ultra-large 98-inch QNED TV.

LG's new 2024 QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs will come in up to a huge 98-inch size 301
Open Gallery 2

The company says that these new 2024 QNED and QNED Mini-LED TVs will have vibrant picture quality, advanced AI-powered processing technologies, extensive personalization features, and a sophisticated design. Inside, the new LG 2024 QNED TVs feature "significantly more intelligent" with the new a8 AI processor, with up to 1.3x the AI performance over the predecessor. Not only that, but there's a 2.3x improvement in graphic performance, and 1.6x faster processing speed.

LG is using its Quantum Dot and NanoCell color technologies to power its new 2024 QNED TVs, with the company saying that we can expect crisp and vivid picture quality for hyper-realistic viewing. There's enhanced color reproduction, the authentic colors of QNED TVs heighten the visual depth for a more immersive and "three-dimensional home entertainment experience".

Baik Seon-pill, head of the LG Home Entertainment Company's Product Planning Division, explained: "The LG 2024 LG QNED TV lineup takes the viewing experience to a whole new level with an advanced processor that enables outstanding audio-visual experiences across various screen sizes, while also providing a personalized user experience tailored to each individual's unique lifestyle and preferences. We remain committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience, drawing upon our decade-long expertise with webOS".

LG promises a sleek and sophisticated design with its new 2024 QNED TVs, with a slim profile of just 29mm, including the QNED85 and QNED80 TVs, which will blend into any space they're installed in your home. They can be mounted to the wall as well, improving the experience once again.

The new LG 2024 QNED TV range will be available in 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, and 86-inch offerings, while the ultra-large 98-inch is the flagship model in 2024. LG says that the addition of the 98-inch model addresses the growing demand for larger TVs in the premium LCD TV market.

Buy at Amazon

LG QNED80 Series 65-Inch Class QNED Mini LED Smart TV 4K (65QNED80URA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$796.99
$796.99--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2023 at 9:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:lgnewsroom.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags