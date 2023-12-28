Steam receives hundreds of thousands of refund requests a day

Valve's Steam infographs and charts reveal the company receives hundreds of thousands of refund requests a day and that the U.S. leads data usage metrics.

Published
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

Data from Valve's Steam Charts page reveals interesting details about the storefront's daily and weekly metrics.

Steam receives hundreds of thousands of refund requests a day 10
Open Gallery 4

It's been well known that Steam is the most popular PC gaming storefront/platform on the market, but some of the info revealed on Valve's various stats pages is still pretty eye-opening. Among the metrics included in Steam's public database are figures for refund requests, best-selling games by gross revenue, and worldwide data traffic.

According to the Steam Charts section, Valve receives hundreds of thousands of refund requests from consumers on a daily basis. A quick scan of provided column graph shows Valve received 542,388 support requests on December 27. Of this total number, 91% of the total or 494,495 of the requests were Steam gamers seeking refunds for games.

Steam receives hundreds of thousands of refund requests a day 12
Open Gallery 4

Valve doesn't confirm how many refunds it actually granted, though the company is known for being quite understanding in giving players their money back for products they didn't enjoy.

Elsewhere in the database, Valve quantifies the incredible amount of data traffic that Steam receives on a daily basis.

Steam receives hundreds of thousands of refund requests a day 13
Open Gallery 4

The United States leads in data traffic, beating out all other worldwide countries (even China, but only slightly) with 365.8 petabytes (PB) of data traffic in the last 24-hour period. The U.S. comprises 22.9% of total global Steam traffic and China follows closely with 21.3%. Valve notes that the average download rate for U.S. data traffic is 99.4 Mbps.

On a 48-hour basis, Steam's total used download bandwidth was at 20.7 Tbps, with North America utilizing 6.3 Tbps of download bandwidth.

Buy at Amazon

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - PS5 Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/28/2023 at 6:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, store.steampowered.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags