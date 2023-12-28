Switch flashcart is called Mig Switch, Nintendo may not be able to block with firmware update

The Nintendo Switch's first flashcart is called the Mig Switch, and the creators are confident that Nintendo can't block it with a firmware update.

The first Nintendo Switch flashcart officially has a name: The Mig Switch, and the creators are confident that Nintendo won't be able to patch it out via firmware updates.

Nintendo's Switch handheld-console hybrid suffered a critical hardware-based exploit at launch, but after that, gamers haven't been able to really do much with a stock device in the way of modding. To be able to play game dumps, users had to get ahold of a hacked Switch--flashcarts don't exist. Well, until now.

It appears that a device called Mig Switch is the first flashcart for Nintendo's best-selling console. The creators say that the Mig Switch is compatible with all Switch models, including the newer Switch OLED. It comes with a dumper and the flashcart casing, but an SD card is not included.

"Mig-Switch is the only back-up & development device for ALL Nintendo Switch consoles, regardless of their version, firmware, type (regular or Lite) that does not require any installation or modification of the console. Simply plug & play!" the product's website reads.

The creators boast to AfterTimeX that Nintendo can't block the Mig Switch with a firmware update.

The device is due out January 2024.

  • Mig Switch will only be sold to distributors, not directly to consumers
  • The flashcart is made in Russia
  • Creators prohibit playing ROMs, Mig Switch meant to only play dumped/backed up games

The website also warns people on the potential illegality of game backups:

Mig Switch is a 3rd party back-up and development device for the Nintendo Switch not endorsed nor license by Nintendo of Japan. Before ordering or using Mig-Switch, you must carefully document yourself about the legality of creating backups of your own game cartridges in your country/jurisdiction.

Backing up your own legally owned games is surprisingly not permitted in every country and can constitute a serious offense in some.

Mig-Switch does not approve the use of its device with ROMs of games that you do not own, downloaded from the Internet or owned by a friend or any outside source. Beside the fact that it is illegal, it will void our warranty and support.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, migswitch.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

