Switch flashcart is called Mig Switch, Nintendo may not be able to block with firmware update

The Nintendo Switch's first flashcart is called the Mig Switch, and the creators are confident that Nintendo can't block it with a firmware update.

The first Nintendo Switch flashcart officially has a name: The Mig Switch, and the creators are confident that Nintendo won't be able to patch it out via firmware updates.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Nintendo's Switch handheld-console hybrid suffered a critical hardware-based exploit at launch, but after that, gamers haven't been able to really do much with a stock device in the way of modding. To be able to play game dumps, users had to get ahold of a hacked Switch--flashcarts don't exist. Well, until now.

It appears that a device called Mig Switch is the first flashcart for Nintendo's best-selling console. The creators say that the Mig Switch is compatible with all Switch models, including the newer Switch OLED. It comes with a dumper and the flashcart casing, but an SD card is not included.

"Mig-Switch is the only back-up & development device for ALL Nintendo Switch consoles, regardless of their version, firmware, type (regular or Lite) that does not require any installation or modification of the console. Simply plug & play!" the product's website reads.

3

The creators boast to AfterTimeX that Nintendo can't block the Mig Switch with a firmware update.

The device is due out January 2024.

Mig Switch will only be sold to distributors, not directly to consumers

The flashcart is made in Russia

Creators prohibit playing ROMs, Mig Switch meant to only play dumped/backed up games

The website also warns people on the potential illegality of game backups: