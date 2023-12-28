Switch flashcart is called Mig Switch, Nintendo may not be able to block with firmware update

The first Nintendo Switch flashcart officially has a name: The Mig Switch, and the creators are confident that Nintendo won't be able to patch it out via firmware updates.
Nintendo's Switch handheld-console hybrid suffered a critical hardware-based exploit at launch, but after that, gamers haven't been able to really do much with a stock device in the way of modding. To be able to play game dumps, users had to get ahold of a hacked Switch--flashcarts don't exist. Well, until now.
It appears that a device called Mig Switch is the first flashcart for Nintendo's best-selling console. The creators say that the Mig Switch is compatible with all Switch models, including the newer Switch OLED. It comes with a dumper and the flashcart casing, but an SD card is not included.
"Mig-Switch is the only back-up & development device for ALL Nintendo Switch consoles, regardless of their version, firmware, type (regular or Lite) that does not require any installation or modification of the console. Simply plug & play!" the product's website reads.
The creators boast to AfterTimeX that Nintendo can't block the Mig Switch with a firmware update.
The device is due out January 2024.
- Mig Switch will only be sold to distributors, not directly to consumers
- The flashcart is made in Russia
- Creators prohibit playing ROMs, Mig Switch meant to only play dumped/backed up games
The website also warns people on the potential illegality of game backups:
Mig Switch is a 3rd party back-up and development device for the Nintendo Switch not endorsed nor license by Nintendo of Japan. Before ordering or using Mig-Switch, you must carefully document yourself about the legality of creating backups of your own game cartridges in your country/jurisdiction.
Backing up your own legally owned games is surprisingly not permitted in every country and can constitute a serious offense in some.
Mig-Switch does not approve the use of its device with ROMs of games that you do not own, downloaded from the Internet or owned by a friend or any outside source. Beside the fact that it is illegal, it will void our warranty and support.