Steam's Best of 2023 covers the best sellers, most played, and more

Valve has announced the Steam Best of 2023 lists covering the top sellers, the most played, games that left Early Access, most played on Steam Deck, most played with a controller, and VR's best sellers. Instead of a numerical list, Valve's 'Best of Steam 2023' puts games into different sales tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.
These tiers cover Gross Revenue, including in-game and full-game purchases, while the tier for 'Most Played' games separates them into different Peak Concurrent Players categories.
Some key takeaways: Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield were incredibly successful, two of the most popular new game releases. Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG, and Destiny 2 are the most popular free-to-play first-person shooters - with Call of Duty: Warzone also in the mix.
Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be popular, while survival meets horror game Sons of the Forest is one of the most popular indie releases of the year. Plus, titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption II, and Skyrim are all games that will probably continue to make bank for years.
The Platinum list for the Top Sellers list represents the 12 best-selling or highest-earning games on Steam for 2023, and presented in no particular order are PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Lost Ark, Cyberpunk 2077, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty, Baldur's Gate 3, Dota 2, Starfield, Sons of the Forest, Hogwarts Legacy, and Destiny 2.
The non-free-to-play titles in the list represent the most talked about and celebrated games of the year, for better or worse. Baldur's Gate 3 showing up is no surprise; it's one of the most groundbreaking PC RPGs in ages. It's interesting to see so many different RPGs on the list, including Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy.
The Gold tier represents the next 12 titles that earned the most, where in addition to more free-to-play titles making the cut, the list also includes two Rockstar joints - Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II. Silver represents the next 25 highest earners, with more well-received 2023 releases like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Cities: Skylines II, Remnant II, and Lethal Company appearing.
Check out the full Steam Best of 2023 here. Below are the Platinum or top 12 from each category.
Top Sellers (Gross Revenue)
- Call of Duty
- Dota 2
- Sons Of The Forest
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Starfield
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Counter-Strike 2
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Lost Ark
- Destiny 2
- Apex Legends
New Releases (Gross Revenue)
- PAYDAY 3
- Resident Evil 4
- Sons Of The Forest
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Street Fighter 6
- Starfield
- Baldur's Gate 3
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Remnant II
- Cities: Skylines II
- Hogwarts Legacy
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
Most Played (Over 300,000 Peak Concurrent Players)
- Dota 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Lost Ark
- Goose Goose Duck
- Counter-Strike 2
- Apex Legends
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Destiny 2
- Starfield
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Sons Of The Forest
Early Access (Gross Revenue)
- Demonologist
- Against the Storm
- MARVEL SNAP
- My Time at Sandrock
- Farlight 84
- Ready or Not
- Wartales
- Baldur's Gate 3
- EVERSPACE 2
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Sun Haven
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
Steam Deck (Daily Active Players)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Starfield
- DAVE THE DIVER
- ELDEN RING
- Resident Evil 4
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Vampire Survivors
- Half-Life
- Cyberpunk 2077
Controller (Daily Active Players)
- NBA 2K23
- Apex Legends
- Street Fighter 6
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- Starfield
- Hogwarts Legacy
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- ELDEN RING
- EA SPORTS FIFA 23
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty
- Resident Evil 4