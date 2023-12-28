Steam's Best of 2023 covers the best sellers, most played, and more

For this year's PC games Baldur's Gate 3, Starfield, and Hogwarts Legacy lead the pack in revenue, playtime, and even games fired up on Steam Deck.

Valve has announced the Steam Best of 2023 lists covering the top sellers, the most played, games that left Early Access, most played on Steam Deck, most played with a controller, and VR's best sellers. Instead of a numerical list, Valve's 'Best of Steam 2023' puts games into different sales tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

3

Baldur's Gate 3 was one of the biggest games on Steam in 2023.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

These tiers cover Gross Revenue, including in-game and full-game purchases, while the tier for 'Most Played' games separates them into different Peak Concurrent Players categories.

Some key takeaways: Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield were incredibly successful, two of the most popular new game releases. Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, PUBG, and Destiny 2 are the most popular free-to-play first-person shooters - with Call of Duty: Warzone also in the mix.

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be popular, while survival meets horror game Sons of the Forest is one of the most popular indie releases of the year. Plus, titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption II, and Skyrim are all games that will probably continue to make bank for years.

The Platinum list for the Top Sellers list represents the 12 best-selling or highest-earning games on Steam for 2023, and presented in no particular order are PUBG: Battlegrounds, Apex Legends, Lost Ark, Cyberpunk 2077, Counter-Strike 2, Call of Duty, Baldur's Gate 3, Dota 2, Starfield, Sons of the Forest, Hogwarts Legacy, and Destiny 2.

The non-free-to-play titles in the list represent the most talked about and celebrated games of the year, for better or worse. Baldur's Gate 3 showing up is no surprise; it's one of the most groundbreaking PC RPGs in ages. It's interesting to see so many different RPGs on the list, including Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077, and Hogwarts Legacy.

The Gold tier represents the next 12 titles that earned the most, where in addition to more free-to-play titles making the cut, the list also includes two Rockstar joints - Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II. Silver represents the next 25 highest earners, with more well-received 2023 releases like Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Cities: Skylines II, Remnant II, and Lethal Company appearing.

Check out the full Steam Best of 2023 here. Below are the Platinum or top 12 from each category.

Top Sellers (Gross Revenue)

Call of Duty

Dota 2

Sons Of The Forest

Hogwarts Legacy

Starfield

Cyberpunk 2077

Baldur's Gate 3

Counter-Strike 2

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Lost Ark

Destiny 2

Apex Legends

New Releases (Gross Revenue)

PAYDAY 3

Resident Evil 4

Sons Of The Forest

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Street Fighter 6

Starfield

Baldur's Gate 3

EA SPORTS FC 24

Remnant II

Cities: Skylines II

Hogwarts Legacy

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor

Most Played (Over 300,000 Peak Concurrent Players)

Dota 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Lost Ark

Goose Goose Duck

Counter-Strike 2

Apex Legends

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Destiny 2

Starfield

Hogwarts Legacy

Sons Of The Forest

Early Access (Gross Revenue)

Demonologist

Against the Storm

MARVEL SNAP

My Time at Sandrock

Farlight 84

Ready or Not

Wartales

Baldur's Gate 3

EVERSPACE 2

DAVE THE DIVER

Sun Haven

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Steam Deck (Daily Active Players)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Starfield

DAVE THE DIVER

ELDEN RING

Resident Evil 4

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Hogwarts Legacy

Baldur's Gate 3

Grand Theft Auto V

Vampire Survivors

Half-Life

Cyberpunk 2077

Controller (Daily Active Players)