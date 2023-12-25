Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth won't be on Xbox Game Pass

The next mainline game in the Ryu Ga Gotoku series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, will be a full-priced premium game that doesn't launch on Game Pass.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be a full-priced $69.99 game and it won't release on Xbox Game Pass.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SEGA and Capcom were among the last publishers to raise video game prices to $69.99, and now both firms are charginging the new MSRP for their premium-priced games. Offsetting this price hike are value-oriented subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass, and SEGA in particular has been a strong Japanese partner for the service.

That support only goes so far, though. SEGA isn't about to release all of their big games on Game Pass--that would eat into full game sales as more consumers opt to buy into the subscription than pay full price. Some games, including the new mainline Like a Dragon game, will skip Xbox Game Pass in a bid to sell more copies.

In a recent interview with Automation Media, Ryu Ga Gotoku studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama confirmed the news:

"At the moment, there are no plans for Infinite Wealth to come to Game Pass."

When asked why the game won't drop on Game Pass, Yokoyama said something very interesting: SEGA is using Game Pass as a way to advertise the Like a Dragon game series (among other games like Atlus' Persona titles).

"This is connected to what I mentioned earlier, but for Gaiden, I thought of Game Pass as a way of "handing overseas users our business card" - in other words, letting players new to the series enjoy the game and get to know Kiryu. Game Pass proved to be a very good method to invite new users to interact with the series."

It's always illuminating to see how publishers and development teams think about Xbox Game Pass, especially those that strategically use the subscription service as a means of discovery and promotion.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on January 26, 2024.