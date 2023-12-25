Fallout London mod took 'tens of thousands of hours' to make, releases April 2024

Fallout London's Team Folon spent tens of thousands of hours crafting an authentic nuked UK, complete with custom animations and tons of new 3D assets.

Fallout London looks to be one of the most ambitious Fallout 4 mods ever made, and it finally has a release date.

Fallout London is an impressive expansion-sized mod that's coming in April 2024 to Fallout 4 on PC. The team spent tens of thousands of hours crafting a realistic irradiated London city that's replete with UK culture, complete with its own overseas Pip-Boy variant, the Atta'boy.

The sheer size, scope, and dedication of Fallout London is noteworthy. The mod is just as big as the entire original game combined with the excellent Far Harbor DLC. There's a multitude of customization options, including custom races, and even extra companions with unique dialog options.

The team created a ton of new 3D assets for Fallout 4, including a multitude of usable items and gear that weren't in the game like cricket bats, medieval longswords, rapiers, mauls, and even knight armor. The mod is essentially an expansion that adds an incredible amount of extra assets and content to the game, from authentic recreations of London to new enemies, irradiated animals, and decorations.

Fallout London features tailor-made items complete with special animations that were built from scratch. Oh, and Fallout London has cyberpigeons. Yes, really.

"We're not just building mere levels. We're crafting London from the ground up. Recognizable, changed, warped."

Fallout London will launch on April 23, 2024 for Fallout 4 on PC.

Fallout London

Bromley - 261 cells

Camden - 305 cells

City of London - 139 cells

Croydon - 283 cells

Eastminster - 100 cells

Greenwich - 460 cells

Hackney - 151 cells

Islington - 102 cells

Lambeth - 175 cells

Lewisham - 182 cells

Newham - 109 cells

Southwark - 437 cells

Tower Hamlets - 368 cells

Wandsworth - 388 cells

Westminster - 304 cells

3,764 total cells

11 worldspaces

337 detailed interior cells

7 unique settlements