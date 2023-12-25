Fallout London mod took 'tens of thousands of hours' to make, releases April 2024

Fallout London looks to be one of the most ambitious Fallout 4 mods ever made, and it finally has a release date.
Fallout London is an impressive expansion-sized mod that's coming in April 2024 to Fallout 4 on PC. The team spent tens of thousands of hours crafting a realistic irradiated London city that's replete with UK culture, complete with its own overseas Pip-Boy variant, the Atta'boy.
The sheer size, scope, and dedication of Fallout London is noteworthy. The mod is just as big as the entire original game combined with the excellent Far Harbor DLC. There's a multitude of customization options, including custom races, and even extra companions with unique dialog options.
The team created a ton of new 3D assets for Fallout 4, including a multitude of usable items and gear that weren't in the game like cricket bats, medieval longswords, rapiers, mauls, and even knight armor. The mod is essentially an expansion that adds an incredible amount of extra assets and content to the game, from authentic recreations of London to new enemies, irradiated animals, and decorations.
Fallout London features tailor-made items complete with special animations that were built from scratch. Oh, and Fallout London has cyberpigeons. Yes, really.
"We're not just building mere levels. We're crafting London from the ground up. Recognizable, changed, warped."
Fallout London will launch on April 23, 2024 for Fallout 4 on PC.
Fallout London
- Bromley - 261 cells
- Camden - 305 cells
- City of London - 139 cells
- Croydon - 283 cells
- Eastminster - 100 cells
- Greenwich - 460 cells
- Hackney - 151 cells
- Islington - 102 cells
- Lambeth - 175 cells
- Lewisham - 182 cells
- Newham - 109 cells
- Southwark - 437 cells
- Tower Hamlets - 368 cells
- Wandsworth - 388 cells
- Westminster - 304 cells
- 3,764 total cells
- 11 worldspaces
- 337 detailed interior cells
- 7 unique settlements
Fallout: London is a DLC-sized mod for Bethesda's Fallout 4. As a continuation of the base game, the mod will allow the player to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London.
As a divergence from previous official titles in the series, Fallout: London is not set in America. Visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain.