FromSoftware announce Dark Souls 2 servers will shut down on two old consoles

FromSoftware has announced it will be shutting down the servers for Dark Souls 2 on two old consoles, which will disable online play.

The developers behind the beloved Dark Souls series announced the servers supporting online play for Dark Souls 2 would shut down in March next year on two old consoles - PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

FromSoftware took to its official X account to announce the news that has seemingly smacked dozens of gamers right in their digital hearts, with the company writing Dark Souls 2 servers on the PS3 and Xbox 360 will be shut down on March 31, 2024, which will result in online play being disabled and message popping up on-screen if a player attempts to connect informing them of such.

FromSoftware reminded gamers that servers being disabled won't affect offline gameplay, and PC, PS4, and Xbox One servers for Dark Souls 2 "will not be affected". FromSoftware didn't forget to thank the players of Dark Souls 2, as the now incredibly popular series began on the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation of consoles, and judging by the replies to FromSoftware's X post, many gamers have very fond memories of those servers and are sad to see them go. As I am.