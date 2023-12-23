Microsoft may send 240 million PCs to landfill after it kills support for its most popular OS

Microsoft has announced its ending support for its most popular operating system, which may cause 240 million PCs to be sent to landfills.

Researchers from a technology research firm have warned that Microsoft's announcement of Windows 10's scheduled end-of-life (EOL) may result in up to 240 million PCs becoming obsolete.

It was only earlier this month that Microsoft announced it was ending support for its most popular operating system, Windows 10. The company announced it will be severing support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, and its recent announcement is undoubtedly a push to move Windows 10 users over to Windows 11. Notably, Windows 10 remains the dominant Operating System with a massive 71.64% market share, according to data from StatCounter.

Now, technology firm Canalys has warned that when Microsoft moves to stop support for Windows 10 in 2025, it could result in up to 240 million PCs being sent to landfill sites due to Windows 11's strict hardware requirements. PCs that are unable to meet the Operating System's hardware requirements will become obsolete, which would create the equivalent of about 320,000 automobiles of e-waste.

However, not all obsolete PCs will be thrown straight into landfills, as many businesses and individuals will correctly dispose of their e-waste, with many opting for recycling methods or scrapping to reclaim valuable components that can then be re-sold.

Notably, Microsoft has said it will continue to issue security updates to Windows 10 until 2028, making the migration from Windows 10 much easier for many users and businesses as they can now prepare for the transition.