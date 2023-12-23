Microsoft may send 240 million PCs to landfill after it kills support for its most popular OS

Microsoft has announced its ending support for its most popular operating system, which may cause 240 million PCs to be sent to landfills.

Published
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Researchers from a technology research firm have warned that Microsoft's announcement of Windows 10's scheduled end-of-life (EOL) may result in up to 240 million PCs becoming obsolete.

Microsoft may send 240 million PCs to landfill after it kills support for its most popular OS 651615
Open Gallery 2

It was only earlier this month that Microsoft announced it was ending support for its most popular operating system, Windows 10. The company announced it will be severing support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, and its recent announcement is undoubtedly a push to move Windows 10 users over to Windows 11. Notably, Windows 10 remains the dominant Operating System with a massive 71.64% market share, according to data from StatCounter.

Now, technology firm Canalys has warned that when Microsoft moves to stop support for Windows 10 in 2025, it could result in up to 240 million PCs being sent to landfill sites due to Windows 11's strict hardware requirements. PCs that are unable to meet the Operating System's hardware requirements will become obsolete, which would create the equivalent of about 320,000 automobiles of e-waste.

However, not all obsolete PCs will be thrown straight into landfills, as many businesses and individuals will correctly dispose of their e-waste, with many opting for recycling methods or scrapping to reclaim valuable components that can then be re-sold.

Notably, Microsoft has said it will continue to issue security updates to Windows 10 until 2028, making the migration from Windows 10 much easier for many users and businesses as they can now prepare for the transition.

NEWS SOURCES:techspot.com, reuters.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags