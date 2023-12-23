Bethesda reveals the average Starfield player spent more hours in-game than you think

Bethesda has celebrated the launch of Starfield by revealing a bunch of stats about the game in a new blog post published on the official website.

The launch of Starfield was met with mixed emotions by the gaming community, with some players thoroughly enjoying the sheer scale and possibilities of the space exploration title and others who expressed the lack of open-world RPG feeling through hollow, disjointed world-building plagued with loading screens.

Despite the divisive launch, Starfield is still being enjoyed by millions of gamers around the world, and according to Bethesda, the average Starfield player spent 40 hours exploring the universe, which is likely a number much higher than you would expect considering the title's rocky start. Bethesda revealed in an infographic that 13 million players had enjoyed Starfield and the future updates it has planned for the title.

"It's coming up on the end of the year, and we want to thank all our players for joining us for the incredible launch of Starfield. With 13 million players since September, this has been the biggest launch in our history. Your support of this new adventure has meant everything to us," writes Bethesda