Mysterious spaceplane releases six unknown signal emitting objects into Earth's orbit

An amateur astronomer and satellite tracker is claiming a mysterious space plane has released six unknown objects into Earth's orbit.

The US Space Force is tracking six unknown objects that were released into Earth's orbit by a mysterious space plane.

The Chinese-operated space plane launched from the Gobi Desert on December 14 and has been closely monitored by satellite trackers and amateur astronomers since its departure from Earth's surface. The only information that is publicly available on China's mysterious space plane is that its primary objective is to verify spaceplane technologies and carry out scientific experiments. Now, amateur astronomer and satellite tracker Scott Tilley, who's been tracking the spaceplane, claims it released six unknown objects upon reaching orbit.

Reports indicate the US Space Force is tracking all six objects, and the US Department of Defense has named all six OBJECT A through to F. "OBJECT A's or nearby emission is reminiscent of earlier Chinese space plane 'wingman' emissions in the sense the signal is modulated with a limited amount of data," Tilley told Space.com. As for OBJECT B, Tilley writes it is likely the spaceplane itself, with OBJECT D and E both emitting "placeholder" signals.

"It should be noted that unlike emissions early in the Chinese space plane missions 1 and 2, these emissions are very intermittent and do not stay on long," he explained

NEWS SOURCES:app.xinhuanet.com, space.com

