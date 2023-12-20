Elon Musk says the Cybertruck will turn into a Tesla Cyberboat

Elon Musk has said that Tesla is working on a new mod offering that converts the Cybertruck into a boat, enabling it to drive across water.

Published
1 minute & 10 seconds read time

Elon Musk has said that Tesla is working on a new modification for the Cybertruck that will make it double as a boat.

The CEO of Tesla took to his personal Twitter account to reply to a post that showcased Tesla's Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, and car connoisseur Jay Leno inspecting the Cybertruck. Moravy was explaining to Leno that "Elon did want to make it a boat" and that Cybertruck currently almost floats. Moravy continues and says to make it a boat, it would need a little bit of extra buoyancy to keep it afloat, while also some creativity to implement a motor.

This post was replied to by Musk, who quickly said that Tesla is going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertrucks to "traverse at least 100m of water as a boat". The Tesla CEO added that the only big changes are the "need to upgrade cabin door seals". Notably, the Cybertruck is 6,603 pounds, and this isn't the first time Musk has floated the idea of the Cybertruck turning into the Cyberboat.

In September/October last year, Musk wrote on X that the Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to "serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy". Additionally, Musk added that Cybertruck would need to be capable of getting from Starbase to South Padre Island. It's unclear what kind of development would be needed to go into a waterproof Cybertruck, but it would certainly be interesting.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$73.99
$73.99$49.99$59.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/20/2023 at 6:17 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags