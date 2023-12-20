Elon Musk says the Cybertruck will turn into a Tesla Cyberboat

Elon Musk has said that Tesla is working on a new mod offering that converts the Cybertruck into a boat, enabling it to drive across water.

Elon Musk has said that Tesla is working on a new modification for the Cybertruck that will make it double as a boat.

The CEO of Tesla took to his personal Twitter account to reply to a post that showcased Tesla's Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, and car connoisseur Jay Leno inspecting the Cybertruck. Moravy was explaining to Leno that "Elon did want to make it a boat" and that Cybertruck currently almost floats. Moravy continues and says to make it a boat, it would need a little bit of extra buoyancy to keep it afloat, while also some creativity to implement a motor.

This post was replied to by Musk, who quickly said that Tesla is going to offer a mod package that enables Cybertrucks to "traverse at least 100m of water as a boat". The Tesla CEO added that the only big changes are the "need to upgrade cabin door seals". Notably, the Cybertruck is 6,603 pounds, and this isn't the first time Musk has floated the idea of the Cybertruck turning into the Cyberboat.

In September/October last year, Musk wrote on X that the Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to "serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy". Additionally, Musk added that Cybertruck would need to be capable of getting from Starbase to South Padre Island. It's unclear what kind of development would be needed to go into a waterproof Cybertruck, but it would certainly be interesting.