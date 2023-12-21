Cybertruck comes with Tesla's first 'wade mode' for driving through water

Tesla's Cybertruck is hitting the streets in small quantities, and owners are starting to notice a new mode that is exclusive to the Cybertruck.

Published
1 minute & 47 seconds read time

The Tesla Cybertruck is making its way into the hands of the public, and now owners are reporting that Tesla's new electric vehicle ships with a feature called "Wade Mode".

The new feature is a first for Tesla as no other EV from the company comes with this feature, which makes sense when you consider how it changes the Cybertruck. Nic Cruz Patane took to X to share an image of the feature, writing the Cybertruck has a "toggle" for Wade Mode within the "Off-Road" settings. Notably, Wade Mode is intended to be used when driving through water, and when toggled on, it raises the ride height of the Cybertruck while also pressurizing the battery.

Tesla's head of design, Franz von Holzhausen, explained to car enthusiast Jay Leno that the Cybertruck uses a technology Tesla calls the "scuba pack". This technology uses Cybertruck's air suspension system to pressurize the battery by forcing air into the battery pack, creating positive pressure that, with the seal around the pack, keeps water out.

According to von Holzhausen, the Cybertruck is capable of going through a few feet of water, or approximately 30 inches, without any water entering the cabin. Notably, Tesla hasn't said if the Cybertruck can tackle salty seawater.

NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

