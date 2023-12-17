REV-9 workstation laptop with 64-core, 128-thread AMD EPYC CPU, RTX 4080, liquid cooling

We can safely say this is something we haven't seen before: a workstation laptop with an AMD EPYC processor and desktop NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card.

REV-9 workstation laptop (source: PCOnline)

Welcome the new REV-9 workstation laptop, a custom laptop that packs a data center-level processor and desktop graphics that's designed for advanced compute rendering, scientific research, and the film industry for a portable, on-the-go solution for 3D artists and more.

The considerably chunky laptop is made by a Chinese company, with a 17.3-inch display with an option for 4K 120Hz or 2.5K 240Hz and a 3.5-inch display that provides diagnostic data for both the CPU and the GPU. The CPU inside of the REV-9 comes in two varieties: an EPYC 7713 or EPYC 9554 processor, the difference is the former is a Zen 3 chip, while the latter is a Zen 4 chip. We have up to 225W TDPs supported here, with an average Cinebench R23 score of 49,000 points.

On the GPU side of things, we have a desktop GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 16GB of VRAM that is up to 16% faster than the GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. The display options of a 4K 120Hz or 2.5K 240Hz would come in handy here, where it's not only a massively powerful workstation laptop but a gaming beast, too.

There's also some great networking here, with not one but two 10GbE networking cards here, and an IPMI2.0 interface for efficient server management.

The REV-9 workstation laptop measures in at 420mm x 325mm x 46mm... so it's a big boy, but we're looking at a workstation-level portable laptop. This contains that AMD EPYC processor, RTX 4080 graphics, and built-in liquid cooling that makes sure all of the critical components are running at not only cooler temperatures, but maximum clocks at all times. This is especially important for workstation tasks.

You get the option of multiple colors here from the REX-9 workstation laptop: gold, silver, rose gold, blue, purple, and red. I'd love to see a purple one of these; that would be great. An EPYC processor, RTX 4080 graphics, and styled in purple? YES.