PCs are set to get a massive RAM upgrade, up to 256GB of memory via 64GB DDR5 DIMMs

MSI and ASRock have announced that their motherboards can now support 64GB DDR5 memory modules across Intel 700 and AMD AM5 Series products, with Fury Renegade 64GB DDR5 modules from Kingston utilized to showcase a whopping 256GB of memory capacity.

Fury Renegade 64GB DDR5 modules from Kingston.

With the new update, PCs with 4 DIMMs motherboards can support up to 256GB of memory, and PCs with 2 DIMMS motherboards will support up to 128GB.

ASRock's announcement includes a screenshot showcasing the new update on its Intel Z790 Noba Wi-Fi motherboard, with MSI's showcasing 256GB on its AMD PRO X670-P WIFI board. ASRock's announcement also includes information that these new Kingston Fury Renegade kits support EXPO and XMP 3.0 profiles with 36-38-38 latency at 1.350V and up to 6,000 MT/s.

256GB of DDR5 memory with a AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and PRO X670-P WIFI from MSI, image credit: MSI

"This significant enhancement empowers DIY enthusiasts with unparalleled flexibility to optimize multitasking capabilities and ensures a seamless computing experience," writes MSI. ASRock notes that the update will enhance "productivity for memory-intensive multitasking applications."

PCs now support up to 256GB of RAM due to the use of DDR5 with Micron 1-Beta node chips that offer improved performance, efficiency, and increased bit density. With this announcement from MSI and ASRock, it's expected that other motherboard makers using AMD X670E and Intel Z790 chipsets will also support 64GB RAM sticks.

ASRock Intel 700 and AMD AM5 Series motherboards with 256GB of Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 memory, image credit: ASRock.

You might be wondering if there's a need for 256GB of RAM when the current 192GB capacity (using 48GB sticks) is not something a lot of people use - however, like with anything PC and DIY, there's always a use case for everything over the top.