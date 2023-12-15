Twitch announces its allowing twerking, pole dancing, and 'artistic nudity'

Twitch has announced changes to its policies that will loosen its tight grip on sexual content being allowed on its platform under a new label.

Twitch has announced that it is updating its policies on what content is allowed on its platform and what isn't, with the online streaming platform now widening the possibilities for content that contains sexual themes.

The new changes involve the acceptance of content that contains sexual themes if it is appropriately labeled. More specifically, the new rules accept content containing "artistic" depictions, meaning drawn, sculpted, or animated, of "fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks regardless of gender". Furthermore, this content needs to be labeled with a "Sexual Themes" label, while fictionalized sexual acts such as masturbation remain prohibited.

Additionally, Twitch's new rules allow content that "deliberately highlight[s] breasts, buttocks or pelvic region" as well as "body writing". Moreover, the new rules pass content such as dances like "twerking, grinding and pole dancing" and don't require any label. If you are wondering about nudity, Twitch has made no changes to its policy regarding that topic, along with its rules regarding nudity and games, sexual violence, or sex.

Angela Hession, Twitch's chief customer trust officer, explained in a blog post that the livestreaming platform made these changes following "consistent feedback from streamers that our current policies around sexual content are confusing and that it can be difficult to know how their content will be interpreted based on these policies."