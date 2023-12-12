If GTA 6 runs at 30FPS on PS5, it could run at 30FPS on PS5 Pro too

Reports indicate the PS5 Pro could have up to 28TFLOPs of power and a beefier RDNA 3 GPU, but the new HW may not run GTA 6 in 60FPS if base PS5 hits 30FPS.

Will GTA 6 run at 60FPS on the PS5 Pro? Rockstar's latest may be locked to 30FPS even with the PS5 Pro's power boost.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Note: Sony has not officially confirmed they are working on a PS5 Pro, nor has the company announced official specifications for the upgraded PS5. All of the information here remains speculative and based on rumor, reports, and unverified sources.

If the leaked PS5 Pro specs are anything to go by, then Sony's new mid-gen refresh should be a hefty upgrade over the original PS5. Reports suggest that the PS5 Pro's custom 5nm Viola SoC could leverage an RDNA 3 GPU with 60CUs (that's 67% more than the base PS5) and 3840 stream processors--the same amount of stream processors found in AMD's desktop-grade RX 7800 XT video cards.

The PS5 Pro may not receive a big CPU upgrade, if the leaks are accurate. The info suggests the PS5 Pro will feature an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU with variable frequency up to 4.4GHz, an increase of +27% CPU clock frequency over the original PS5. Because of this comparatively smaller upgrade, it's believed that games like are likely to be CPU-heavy (like GTA 6) could deliver similar frame rates as the base PS5.

Well-known AMD leaker and insider Kepler shared why GTA 6 is believed to run at similar frame rates across both the PS5 and PS5 Pro:

"If GTA 6 is 30 FPS on PS5 it's probably 30 FPS on PS5 Pro too. I imagine the game will be quite CPU heavy and the CPU upgrade on the Pro is rather small," Kepler said on December 5, which was days before they refuted Saturday's PS5 Pro SoC leak.

Based on reports from Digital Foundry, which cite the trailer's apparent use of raytraced global illumination, GTA 6 is unlikely to hit 60FPS on the base PS5 or Xbox Series X systems.

Other reports underline how impressive GTA 6's footage actually is. Former Rockstar Games animator Mike York shared his thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer, saying that Rockstar's real-time in-game assets are so realistic that they're used in trailers.

Sony is currently trying to sell as many base PS5s as possible so it can achieve its lofty goal of 25 million yearly console shipments. The company is unlikely to formally announce a PS5 Pro any time soon because that could affect console sales as consumers simply wait for the new system.