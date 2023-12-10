GTA 6 trailer was in-game, not pre-rendered, GTA 5 dev says

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 animator Mike York breaks down the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, says the game will 'really look like this'

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 animator Mike York shares his thoughts on the recent GTA 6 trailer and hypes up Rockstar Games in the process.

It's not so often that we see actual game developers lend their expertise to YouTube trailer breakdowns. Mike York, who worked on two of Rockstar Games' highest-profile games, did a quick GTA 6 trailer reaction that's been making the rounds.

York's analysis is that the GTA 6 trailer is entirely in-game and has no pre-rendered footage--a declaration that has caused a bit of confusion among gamers.

"Everything you see in a GTA game is all done in-game. Every single cutscene. If you see that building way in the back, you can go to that building, you can climb it, you can jump off it. This game is very elaborate and that's why it takes them so long to make. "A lot of the time we see cinematics...this is not that. When you play the game, it's really going to look like this. It's going to look just like this. It's going to be incredible, I can't wait. "The artists over there really know how to push the consoles and the hardware to the limits with the level of detail and LODs."

This video gained a lot of traction, prompting York to publish a follow-up with much more clarification as to what constitutes an in-game cutscene in Rockstar's world.

The biggest question I got from viewers is...are these scenes in-game? Are they in-game, are they cinematics, there's different terms. Are they real-time? Are they pre-rendered? One thing I want to clarify is, when I say that this is all in-game, what I mean is that it's all in-engine.

The way I want to get this across is that a lot of times when they make a cutscene, they're going to try to make it the best they can when they're presenting it in a trailer.

York goes on to highlight how game devs will touch-up or spruce-up specific scenes or environments so that they look better for marketing and promos, like, say, a trailer for one of the most anticipated games in recent memory.

