PS5 Pro specs corrected: Viola SoC to have RDNA 3 GPU with 60 CUs and 3840 stream processors

Chip leaker and insider Kepler offers corrections and clarifications for the recent PlayStation 5 Pro spec leaks, says GPU will have 60CUs not 56CUs.

Known insider Kepler issues corrections to the recent PlayStation 5 Pro spec leaks.

On Saturday, an anonymous ResetERA user posted a thorough spec sheet for Sony's rumored PS5 Pro. On paper, the PS5 Pro aka Project Trinity looks like a significant upgrade over the existing PS5, offering a beefier RDNA 3-powered GPU with dedicated raytracing hardware and an implied 28TFLOPs of power. The PS5 Pro's secret sauce is a new custom AMD chip called Viola, which leverages tech from both RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 architectures. There's just a few problems with these numbers.

Graphics insider and known leaker Kepler has found some discrepancies with the PS5 Pro's spec sheet. Kepler notes that the Pro will use 60 out of the 64 CUs available, not the 56 CUs that was included in the original report. This would put the PS5 Pro's GPU at 3840 Stream Processors, the same amount found in RX 7800 XT graphics cards, which is a stark contrast to the 3584 Stream Processors.

Kepler also notes that AMD's AI architecture XDNA2 will not be used in Viola. That being said, the current PlayStation 5 does have machine learning capabilities and developers have already used PS5's ML for projects like Spider-Man Miles Morales.

This small error is believed to jeopardize the veracity of the spec leak, however Kepler admits that they are unsure about the exact node that Project Trinity will use--the report says N4P, which is part of the 5nm family (the original PS5 uses N7).

After consulting with Kepler and others in the tech community, Videocardz has released an updated spec sheet for the PlayStation 5 Pro:

PlayStation 5 Pro aka "Project Trinity" rumored specs

SoC - Viola

CPU - 8-core AMD Zen 2 @4.4GHz

GPU - 30WGP/60CU AMD RDNA GPU

RAM - 16GB GDDR6 18Gbps (576GB/sec)

Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly bracing for PS5 Pro spec leaks as more third-party game developers start receiving PS5 Pro devkits.

Our reports indicate that Sony has shipped thousands of pounds of hardware devkits overseas throughout 2022 and 2023, and it's likely that the PS5 Pro devkits were included in these shipments.

Below we have a copy of the original PlayStation 5 Pro specifications, however it's believed that this information is now outdated:

