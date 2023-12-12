PS5 Pro specs corrected: Viola SoC to have RDNA 3 GPU with 60 CUs and 3840 stream processors

Known insider Kepler issues corrections to the recent PlayStation 5 Pro spec leaks.
On Saturday, an anonymous ResetERA user posted a thorough spec sheet for Sony's rumored PS5 Pro. On paper, the PS5 Pro aka Project Trinity looks like a significant upgrade over the existing PS5, offering a beefier RDNA 3-powered GPU with dedicated raytracing hardware and an implied 28TFLOPs of power. The PS5 Pro's secret sauce is a new custom AMD chip called Viola, which leverages tech from both RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 architectures. There's just a few problems with these numbers.
Graphics insider and known leaker Kepler has found some discrepancies with the PS5 Pro's spec sheet. Kepler notes that the Pro will use 60 out of the 64 CUs available, not the 56 CUs that was included in the original report. This would put the PS5 Pro's GPU at 3840 Stream Processors, the same amount found in RX 7800 XT graphics cards, which is a stark contrast to the 3584 Stream Processors.
Kepler also notes that AMD's AI architecture XDNA2 will not be used in Viola. That being said, the current PlayStation 5 does have machine learning capabilities and developers have already used PS5's ML for projects like Spider-Man Miles Morales.
This small error is believed to jeopardize the veracity of the spec leak, however Kepler admits that they are unsure about the exact node that Project Trinity will use--the report says N4P, which is part of the 5nm family (the original PS5 uses N7).
After consulting with Kepler and others in the tech community, Videocardz has released an updated spec sheet for the PlayStation 5 Pro:
PlayStation 5 Pro aka "Project Trinity" rumored specs
- SoC - Viola
- CPU - 8-core AMD Zen 2 @4.4GHz
- GPU - 30WGP/60CU AMD RDNA GPU
- RAM - 16GB GDDR6 18Gbps (576GB/sec)
Sony Interactive Entertainment is reportedly bracing for PS5 Pro spec leaks as more third-party game developers start receiving PS5 Pro devkits.
Our reports indicate that Sony has shipped thousands of pounds of hardware devkits overseas throughout 2022 and 2023, and it's likely that the PS5 Pro devkits were included in these shipments.
Below we have a copy of the original PlayStation 5 Pro specifications, however it's believed that this information is now outdated:
Original PS5 Pro spec leak (outdated)
- Viola is fabbed on TSMC N4P
- GFX1115
- Viola's CPU is maintaining the zen2 architecture found in the existing PS5 for compatibility, but the frequency will once again be dynamic with a peak of 4.4GHz. 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512 KB of L2 cache per core, and 8 MB of L3 shared (4 MB per CCX).
- Viola's die is 30WGPs when fully enabled, but it will only have 28WGPs (56 CUs) enabled for the silicon in retail PS5 Pro units.
- Trinity is the culmination of three key technologies. Fast storage (hardware accelerated compression and decompression, already an existing key PS5 technology), accelerated ray tracing, and upscaling.
- Architecture is RDNA3, but it's taking ray tracing improvements from RDNA4. BVH traversal will be handled by dedicated RT hardware rather than fully relying on the shaders. It will also include thread reordering to reduce data and execution divergence, something akin to Ada Lovelace SER and Intel Arc's TSU.
- 3584 shaders, 224 TMUs, and 96 ROPs.
- 16GB of 18 Gbps GDDR6. 256-bit memory bus with 576 GB/s memory bandwidth.
- The GPU frequency target is 2.0 GHz. This lands the dual-issue TFLOPs in the range of 28.67 TFLOPs peak (224 (TMUs) * 2 (operations, dual issue) * 2 (core clock)). 14.33 TFLOPs if we ignore the dual-issue factor.
- 50-60% rasterization uplift over Oberon and Oberon Plus, over twice the raw RT performance.
- XDNA2 NPU will be featured for the purpose of accelerating Sony's bespoke temporal machine learning upscaling technique. This will be one of the core focuses of the PS5 Pro, like we saw with checkerboard rendering for the PS4 Pro. Temporally stable upscaled 4K output at higher than 30 FPS is the goal.
- September 2024 reveal