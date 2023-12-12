THE FINALS and Call of Duty: Warzone get DLSS 3, Reflex and Ray Tracing support this week

With DLSS 3 the GeForce RTX 4090 can push over 200 frame-per-second in both Call of Duty: Warzone and THE FINALS, two of the most popular shooters.

THE FINALS is a new competitive shooter from Embark Studios, a team of veteran developers who worked on iconic entries in the Battlefield series. It got a surprise release during The Game Awards 2023, and with its impressive visuals, destructible environments, and a compelling loop, it's proving to be a massive hit among PC gamers.

The free-to-play title amassed a 242,619 peak concurrent player count this past weekend. In THE FINALS, teams of three enter elimination tournaments that end with an epic one-on-one finale, with the goal being to collect as much cash as possible. The smash, shoot, and grab setup of THE FINALS is thrilling and a lot of fun. And for those rocking a GeForce RTX 40 Series card, the game supports DLSS 3, DLAA, Reflex, and real-time ray tracing.

THE FINALS use of NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) is jaw-dropping, especially when you get to see entire buildings blow apart or come crashing down in seconds. At 4K, the GeForce RTX 4090 can push over 200 FPS with max settings, ray-tracing, and DLSS 3, with the GeForce RTX 4070 being able to push over 100 FPS.

THE FINALS 4K performance with DLSS 3, max settings, and ray-tracing, image credit: NVIDIA.

As seen in the following 1440p benchmark results, everything from the GeForce RTX 4060 and up can push triple-digit performance - impressive stuff. This is where DLAA comes in for beefier GeForce RTX 40 Series cards like the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090; the AI-based anti-aliasing mode is kind of like DLSS but in reverse - where it's all about image quality over everything else.

THE FINALS 1440p performance with DLSS 3, max settings, and ray-tracing, image credit: NVIDIA.

The DLSS action doesn't stop there, as Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Season 1 kicked off last week with support for DLSS 3, Reflex, and even full path-tracing. However, as reported last week, ray-tracing or path-tracing is limited to the multiplayer pre-game lobbies. And with that 4K performance with DLSS 3, it sees everything from the GeForce RTX 4070 on up push over 120 FPS with max settings enabled.

Call of Duty: Warzone 4K performance with DLSS 3 and max settings, image credit: NVIDIA.

With NVIDIA celebrating 500 games and apps with RTX technologies last week, this week also sees DLSS 3 arrive in the multiplayer open-world survival game SCUM and free-to-play MMORPG called THRONE AND LIBERTY. In addition, DLSS 2 comes to Ready or Not, Sands of Aura, Silent Rain, Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, and The Devourer: Hunted Souls.