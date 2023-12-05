500 RTX Games and Apps - NVIDIA celebrates impressive milestone for RT and DLSS

In 2018 NVIDIA debuted GeForce RTX alongside ray-tracing and DLSS upscaling in PC games. Fast forward to 2023, and RTX is now in 500 games and apps.

NVIDIA and GeForce RTX just passed an impressive milestone - 500 games and apps out in the wild that feature RTX technologies. This includes DLSS and/or ray tracing, where often the two go hand-in-hand. GeForce RTX GPUs first hit the scene back in August 2018, with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (check out Anthony's review from back then!) and RTX 2080 being the first consumer desktop graphics cards to feature hardware-accelerated ray-tracing capabilities and AI hardware in the form of dedicated Tensor Cores.

In 2018, real-time ray tracing in games was viewed as something still several years from becoming a reality, and with GeForce RTX GPUs featuring RT Cores and AI Tensor Cores, the combination of DLSS rendering to boost performance proved to be the secret ingredient. Game support was slow at first, and DLSS took a few revisions to get to the 'essential tech' place it is right now, but in 2023, having 500 RTX games and apps proves that NVIDIA was ahead of the game.

To celebrate the milestone, NVIDIA has provided some cool stats to showcase how prevalent RTX technologies have become - especially DLSS. Free performance without a noticeable hit to visual fidelity, DLSS is arguably the most important innovation in game rendering in the past decade.

DLSS, which in 2023 includes Frame Generation and DLSS 3.5's Ray Reconstruction feature for mind-blowing RT image quality, is one of those features where if it's an option to enable, you enable it. And with that, the data supplied by NVIDIA backs up this idea in a big way. Looking at GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers, in Alan Wake II, 99% of them enable RT or DLSS. In Cyberpunk 2077, that figure is 97%. Even when it comes to Diablo IV, which doesn't require DLSS to hit a playable frame rate, 96% of players enable DLSS.

Some impressive stats for games that feature a suite of RTX technologies.

And when it comes to ray-tracing, the level of detail compared to the first RT games from 2018 is mind-blowing. Cyberpunk 2077's RT Overdrive Mode has 16X more RT Operations than the first RTX game.

Thank you to the publishers and developers who brought RTX technologies to life," writes NVIDIA. "And thank you to all the RTX gamers who have grown to love RTX through each game, update, and launch. Thank you for being here with us on this journey, for each moment you spent developing, playing, or creating with the RTX games and apps we all love."

And finally, to help celebrate the 500 RTX Games and Apps milestone, NVIDIA is giving away $500 Green Man Gaming gift cards and the company's sought-after #RTXON keyboard keycaps. For your chance to win, be sure to follow NVIDIA GeForce on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.