TSMC shows off 2nm chips to Apple, mass production expected in 2025 for the iPhone 17 Pro

Apple is TSMC's biggest client, and will get custom silicon for its next-gen iPhone and Mac products with TSMC 2nm process node goodness in 2025.

Apple announced its new iPhone 15 Pro smartphone earlier this year, powered by its new A17 Pro chip that's made on TSMC's 3nm process, but its future iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly be fabbed on TSMC's new 2nm process node.

Apple future iPhone design (source: DALL-E)
Apple future iPhone design (source: DALL-E)

The news is coming from a new report, TSMC will begin mass production of its new 2nm node in 2025, where Apple will be the first client, and its next-gen iPhone 17 Pro smartphone will be the first with a 2nm chip. Apple is TSMC's largest client, taking in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's entire supply of 3nm chips in 2023, where TSMC gave Apple first dibs on its new node before its competitors.

In a new report from the Financial Times, they explained: "TSMC, which dominates the global market in processors, has already shown the process test results for its "N2" - or 2 nanometre - prototypes to some of its biggest customers, including Apple and NVIDIA, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions".

TSMC confirmed that it's working on its next-gen 2nm process node with the Financial Times, as well as saying that it is currently progressing well and that its deadlines will be met for volume production in 2025. Not only that, but it will be the "most advanced semiconductor technology in the industry" when it comes to transistor density and power consumption.

Apple's next-gen iPhone 17 Pro smartphone won't be the only product Apple has with TSMC's new 2nm process node, with next-gen M-series processors for next-gen MacBook and Mac systems, too.

