Apple's macOS Sonoma 14.2 update makes it easier than ever to fill out those annoying PDFs

Apple's new macOS Sonoma 14.2 software update is here and it brings with it a ton of changes, but the biggest comes to the way PDF files are filled out.

Alongside the release of new software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Aooke TV, Apple also recently released a new macOS update for the Mac. That update, dubbed macOS Sonoma 14.2, brings with it a number of new features and a few of them are going to make a big difference to the way people get things done. But perhaps the biggest change is one that will make it way easier for people to fill out those pesky PDFs that they sometimes receive.

We've all had to fill out PDFs for companies, whether they're insurance documents or perhaps the paperwork for a new job. Whatever the reason, entering data just got easier with macOS Sonoma 14.2 thanks to the arrival of an enhanced AutoFill feature.

Apple says that the new feature identifies fields in those PDFs and other forms and then enables users to populate those documents with information such as names and addresses from contacts. That could be a really big improvement for some, especially if you're someone who spends their days filling out such forms.

Other improvements in this new macOS Sonoma 14.2 update include COntact Key Verification in the Messages app to help ensure people are who they say they are, while the Clock app finally supports multiple timers. There's more, too, with a new Favorite Songs playlist added to Apple Music as well as the option to pause Listening History when you have a specific Focus mode enabled. The same feature is also available on the iPhone, too, allowing people to turn off their music history when they are driving and have other people choosing the music, for example.