GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 20th Anniversary Edition GPU unveiled: packs hidden power connector

GALAX has just launched its new GeForce RTX 4070 20th Anniversary Edition graphics card, with a sleek look due to its hidden power connector. Check it out:

The company is celebrating its 20th anniversary, with GALAX China launching its GeForce RTX 4090 20th Anniversary Edition -- but having to pull it from the Chinese market after US sanctions saw the RTX 4090 banned in multiple countries, including China -- and now it's here with the GeForce RTX 4070 20th Anniversary Edition card.

GALAX uses a beautiful cooler design, with two fans on the front -- and to the left -- and another fan on the back, with an all-white design that makes me feel tingly. It's only a dual-slot design which I love as well, with the RTX 4070 20th Anniversary Edition measuring just 45mm thick, and with its hidden 8-pin PCIe power connector under a magnetic cover, GALAX really makes this an appealing RTX 4070 for gamers.

As for GPU clocks, GALAX has promised a GPU boost of up to 2610MHz with its Performance BIOS mode, which will see a power draw of up to 215W. That means you're getting a 5.5% boost in GPU clocks that require 15W more power consumption. Not too bad.

The new GeForce RTX 4070 20th Anniversary Edition falls under the US restrictions, thanks to its 5888 CUDA cores (versus 16384 CUDA cores inside of the RTX 4090) and 12GB of GDDR6X memory (compared to 24GB GDDR6X on the RTX 4090). As for whether you'll be able to find it... we can expect these GALAX cards to be in Asian markets, and mostly in China unfortunately.