Intel CEO will deliver CES 2024 keynote on January 9, teases 'AI everywhere starts with Intel'

Intel has announced that it will have its CEO Pat Gelsinger on stage at CES 2024, providing a keynote, where CNBC correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos will join to talk about all things AI.

We know that AI will be a focus of all major tech companies moving forward, with Intel's upcoming "AI Everywhere" event penciled in for December 14, which is just a few days away. We will find out more details about Intel's new Core 100 series codenamed Meteor Lake, which is one of the more interesting CPU designs the company has pumped out, and all eyes are focused on it.

AI, on the other hand, is the core focus of Intel right now... however, the CES 2024 keynote will see Intel talk about its Core 100 series and the Meteor Lake architecture in general and how it is powering waves of new laptops and other Meteor Lake-powered products. Intel will be hosting an Open House at CES 2024 that will be led by Michelle Johnston Holthaus, the GM of Intel CCG (Client Computing Group) where people on the ground will be able to get their hands on some Intel Core Ultra demo systems.

Intel explains on its website: "The rapid onset of artificial intelligence enables new possibilities for innovation and collaboration - whether at work or at play. It is driving a fundamental shift in computing that promotes interconnectivity between technology and humanity. From the PC, self-checkout at a local retailer, in your automobile and to the cloud and network, semiconductors are essential to enabling and advancing modern economies and lifestyles".

"At CES 2024, join Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and company executives for keynote discussions, technology showcases and AI-focused sessions. They will explore how Intel technologies, supported by innovative and open software, enable AI capabilities for consumers and businesses to create a better, responsible, more sustainable, and more inclusive future for all".