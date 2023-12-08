No Man's Sky 2 isn't happening, next game is a fantasy sim

Hello Games' next title is kind of like No Man's Sky but set in a medieval fantasy universe, features multiplayer and survival / crafting elements.

Published
2 minutes & read time

Hello Games announced its next project, and it's not No Man's Sky 2.

Light No Fire is the next project from Hello Games. It's set in a vast online-driven multiplayer world that's scaled to be as big as planet Earth, complete with survival and crafting elements.

This time around, the studio is trading sci-fi spaceships and vehicles for flying dragons and mounts. Lasers have been replaced with bows and arrows, and the game has this feeling of grand myth and magic fantasy with Valheim-esque mechanics.

No Man's Sky 2 isn't happening, next game is a fantasy sim 4No Man's Sky 2 isn't happening, next game is a fantasy sim 5
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

"For our new game, we wanted to create something that's varied as a universe, something with real mountains that are miles high...that you can climb and see rivers, canyons, continents. The first real open world, something without boundaries. It's a place where people can live out their adventures together," Hello Games boss Sean Murray said at The Game Awards 2023.

"It's quite a small team working on it, there's about a dozen of us. We're super nervous, but really excited. This is a game I would still like to be updating 10 years from now."

You can wishlist Light No Fire right now on Steam.

No Man's Sky 2 isn't happening, next game is a fantasy sim 2No Man's Sky 2 isn't happening, next game is a fantasy sim 3

Light No Fire is a game about adventure, building, survival and exploration together. Set on a fantasy planet the size of Earth, it brings the depth of a role playing game to the freedom of a survival sandbox.

A Multiplayer Earth

Carve a life together. Meet players from across the globe, build a life, explore and survive together. Construct persistent buildings and communities, or strike out alone to discover the world for others.

A Procedural Earth

A truly open world, with no boundaries at a scale never attempted before. A massively varied and dense planet filled with immersive biomes, unique enemies and valuable resources to discover.

A Fantasy Earth

Light No Fire presents you with an ancient earth to uncover. One where you're not the hero. Thick with lore, mystery and a constant fight for survival. Inspired by the adventure, charm and imagination that we love from classic fantasy.

An Unexplored Earth

Every mountain can be climbed, and below them lie endless vistas, oceans and continents perhaps no others have seen. Who will climb the tallest mountains, who will find the deepest sea? Set sail across vast oceans and rivers, ride wild beasts through fantastical landscapes, fly dragons over undiscovered landscapes.

Buy at Amazon

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - PS5 Launch Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/8/2023 at 1:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags