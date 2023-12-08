No Man's Sky 2 isn't happening, next game is a fantasy sim

Hello Games' next title is kind of like No Man's Sky but set in a medieval fantasy universe, features multiplayer and survival / crafting elements.

Hello Games announced its next project, and it's not No Man's Sky 2.

Light No Fire is the next project from Hello Games. It's set in a vast online-driven multiplayer world that's scaled to be as big as planet Earth, complete with survival and crafting elements.

This time around, the studio is trading sci-fi spaceships and vehicles for flying dragons and mounts. Lasers have been replaced with bows and arrows, and the game has this feeling of grand myth and magic fantasy with Valheim-esque mechanics.

"For our new game, we wanted to create something that's varied as a universe, something with real mountains that are miles high...that you can climb and see rivers, canyons, continents. The first real open world, something without boundaries. It's a place where people can live out their adventures together," Hello Games boss Sean Murray said at The Game Awards 2023.

"It's quite a small team working on it, there's about a dozen of us. We're super nervous, but really excited. This is a game I would still like to be updating 10 years from now."

You can wishlist Light No Fire right now on Steam.