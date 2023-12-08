No Man's Sky 2 isn't happening, next game is a fantasy sim

Hello Games announced its next project, and it's not No Man's Sky 2.
Light No Fire is the next project from Hello Games. It's set in a vast online-driven multiplayer world that's scaled to be as big as planet Earth, complete with survival and crafting elements.
This time around, the studio is trading sci-fi spaceships and vehicles for flying dragons and mounts. Lasers have been replaced with bows and arrows, and the game has this feeling of grand myth and magic fantasy with Valheim-esque mechanics.
"For our new game, we wanted to create something that's varied as a universe, something with real mountains that are miles high...that you can climb and see rivers, canyons, continents. The first real open world, something without boundaries. It's a place where people can live out their adventures together," Hello Games boss Sean Murray said at The Game Awards 2023.
"It's quite a small team working on it, there's about a dozen of us. We're super nervous, but really excited. This is a game I would still like to be updating 10 years from now."
You can wishlist Light No Fire right now on Steam.
Light No Fire is a game about adventure, building, survival and exploration together. Set on a fantasy planet the size of Earth, it brings the depth of a role playing game to the freedom of a survival sandbox.
A Multiplayer Earth
Carve a life together. Meet players from across the globe, build a life, explore and survive together. Construct persistent buildings and communities, or strike out alone to discover the world for others.
A Procedural Earth
A truly open world, with no boundaries at a scale never attempted before. A massively varied and dense planet filled with immersive biomes, unique enemies and valuable resources to discover.
A Fantasy Earth
Light No Fire presents you with an ancient earth to uncover. One where you're not the hero. Thick with lore, mystery and a constant fight for survival. Inspired by the adventure, charm and imagination that we love from classic fantasy.
An Unexplored Earth
Every mountain can be climbed, and below them lie endless vistas, oceans and continents perhaps no others have seen. Who will climb the tallest mountains, who will find the deepest sea? Set sail across vast oceans and rivers, ride wild beasts through fantastical landscapes, fly dragons over undiscovered landscapes.